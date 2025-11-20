Watch our Prep Bowl Preview Show: Randy Shaver, Strib Varsity break down football’s big days
Get ready for Minnesota high school football’s state championship games by watching our Prep Bowl Preview show here:
Related Coverage
About the Authors
Marcus Fuller
Reporter
Marcus Fuller is Strib Varsity's Insider reporter, providing high school beat coverage, features, analysis and recruiting updates. He's a former longtime Gophers and college sports writer for the Minnesota Star Tribune.See More
Jim Paulsen
Reporter
Jim Paulsen is a high school sports reporter for the Minnesota Star Tribune.See More
Comments