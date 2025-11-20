Fourteen high school football teams battling for seven Minnesota state championships over two days in one big football stadium. Even for math masters like us (ahem), that’s a lot to track. Good thing we have Randy Shaver on speed dial now to help us make sense of all the Prep Bowl madness coming at us fast.

Get comfy for a few minutes and watch our 2025 Prep Bowl Preview Show. Shaver and Strib Varsity football beat writers Jim Paulsen and Marcus Fuller break down all seven title games, the keys to winning each, the players you need to watch and much more. Watch that video here:

When you’re done, dig in on more football coverage at the Strib Varsity Football Hub. You can also get caught up on how teams got here, and here’s the Prep Bowl schedule at U.S. Bank Stadium:

Friday at Prep Bowl

Class 1A: 10 a.m. Minneota vs. Breckenridge

Class 4A: 1 p.m. Orono vs. Kasson-Mantorville

Class 2A: 4 p.m. Jackson County Central vs. Goodhue

Class 6A: 7 p.m. Edina vs. Moorhead

Saturday at Prep Bowl

Nine-Player: 10 a.m. Hills-Beaver Creek vs. Hillcrest Lutheran Academy