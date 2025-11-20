Skip to main content
Watch our Prep Bowl Preview Show: Randy Shaver, Strib Varsity break down football’s big days

Get ready for Minnesota high school football’s state championship games by watching our Prep Bowl Preview show here:

Your Prep Bowl tour guides: Randy Shaver, Jim Paulsen and Marcus Fuller.
By Marcus Fuller and Jim Paulsen

The Minnesota Star Tribune

Fourteen high school football teams battling for seven Minnesota state championships over two days in one big football stadium. Even for math masters like us (ahem), that’s a lot to track. Good thing we have Randy Shaver on speed dial now to help us make sense of all the Prep Bowl madness coming at us fast.

Get comfy for a few minutes and watch our 2025 Prep Bowl Preview Show. Shaver and Strib Varsity football beat writers Jim Paulsen and Marcus Fuller break down all seven title games, the keys to winning each, the players you need to watch and much more. Watch that video here:

When you’re done, dig in on more football coverage at the Strib Varsity Football Hub. You can also get caught up on how teams got here, and here’s the Prep Bowl schedule at U.S. Bank Stadium:

Friday at Prep Bowl

Class 1A: 10 a.m. Minneota vs. Breckenridge

Class 4A: 1 p.m. Orono vs. Kasson-Mantorville

Class 2A: 4 p.m. Jackson County Central vs. Goodhue

Class 6A: 7 p.m. Edina vs. Moorhead

Saturday at Prep Bowl

Nine-Player: 10 a.m. Hills-Beaver Creek vs. Hillcrest Lutheran Academy

Class 3A: 1 p.m. Waseca vs. Annandale

Class 5A: 4 p.m. Spring Lake Park vs. Chanhassen

About the Authors

Marcus Fuller

Reporter

Marcus Fuller is Strib Varsity's Insider reporter, providing high school beat coverage, features, analysis and recruiting updates. He's a former longtime Gophers and college sports writer for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

Jim Paulsen

Reporter

Jim Paulsen is a high school sports reporter for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

