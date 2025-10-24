The Twin Cities suburbs have continued to move west and south. Larger houses and larger populations have expanded far beyond Eden Prairie. There are still excellent athletes to be found among the Eagles, although the demographics have changed and the competition from the world of electronics becomes more fierce by the day.

I’m told a 15-year-old can be a superhero on AI without ever having reached an end zone, scored a goal, made a three-pointer or kept a puck out of the net in real life.

There was a time a couple of decades ago when Eden Prairie had a home football game starting at 7 p.m., and two hours earlier there were youth games being played on four fields within view of the main stadium.

Coach Mike Grant was there for that, with 11 largest-school state titles from 1996 through 2017, and he’s still there with committed players and a strong team — just not the often unbeatable monster that were the Eagles for two decades (and change).

“We used to have 120-130 players in the top grades, but we’re still good,” Grant said. “We have about 90. Great young people.”

When the final bell went off at Eden Prairie High School near 3 p.m. Wednesday, hundreds of students of driving age headed for their vehicles in the large parking areas.

The football-playing Eagles headed for classrooms to watch “film,” as Grant and all veteran coaches refer to the videos now available almost instantly to be studied.

Questions are encouraged, although Grant said: “At this time of the season, after eight games, they pick up on what we’re showing them very quickly. Coaching in the first few games is much different than it is in late October. The players know their stuff.”