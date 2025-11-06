Live updates from girls volleyball state semifinals and quarterfinals at Grand Casino Arena

Four teams in Class 4A played Thursday morning for a trip to Saturday’s state championship. Two were victorious — Lakeville South and Prior Lake.

Others in 4A continue their seasons in the consolation bracket.

Also Thursday, the quarterfinals begin for the smaller schools. See the schedule below.

Follow live scoring of each game on Strib Varsity.

All games will be streamed live on NSPN.

Thursday’s schedule

Class 4A semifinals: 9:00 a.m. Lakeville South 3, Roseville 0; 11 a.m.: Prior Lake 3, Apple Valley 1.

Class 2A quarterfinals: 1 p.m. Hawley 3, New London-Spicer 0; New Life Academy vs. Southwest Christian; 3 p.m. Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted vs. Albany; Esko vs. Chatfield