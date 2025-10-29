Live updates from girls soccer state semifinals at U.S. Bank Stadium

2nd half: Wayzata 1, Prior Lake 1

Did we really think the defending state champions would go down without a fight? The Trojans earned seven corner kicks, and with a player as talented as junior Lauren Craig to take them, it was inevitable one of these set pieces would create something.

With 25 minutes to play, sophomore defender Morgan Bryant used her body to bring down one of Craig’s kicks in the 6-yard box. Senior forward Ella O’Keefe jumped on the loose ball and curled in a shot to tie the game with her 10th goal of the fall.

— Cassidy Hettesheimer

2nd half: Prior Lake 1, Wayzata 0

Things got interesting here for a few minutes early in the second half — interesting to an observer, but nerve-wracking for Prior Lake.

Wayzata’s most dangerous chance so far came just over two minutes into the half, with a flurry of attackers pouncing on a ball slipped into the 6-yard box after a Trojans corner. Prior Lake sophomore goalkeeper Elisia Kucinski smothered the ball and drew a foul as Wayzata’s forwards tried to poke the ball free, but she also was slow to get up from a collision and had to leave the game to be evaluated. Prior Lake doesn’t have another keeper listed on its roster, so junior defender Toni Fisher, wearing a bright pink pinnie, had to put on a pair of gloves and step in net.

Kucinski was cleared and returned to the sideline after a few minutes, but Prior Lake had to earn a goal kick or throw in to get the substitution. In the meantime, Fisher had to punch a ball away, earning a big cheer from the Lakers fans. They gave her another swelling ovation as Kucinski checked back in.