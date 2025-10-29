Skip to main content
Strib Varsity Homepage

Live updates from girls soccer state semifinals at U.S. Bank Stadium

Strib Varsity

Defending state champion Wayzata returns to 3A final, will play winner of Eagan vs. Stillwater

Prior Lake’s Teagan Jurek (25) celebrates with teammates after Jurek scored a goal in the first half of the Class 3A state semifinal against Wayzata at U.S. Bank Stadium on Wednesday (Elizabeth Flores/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
Comment

By Cassidy Hettesheimer and Olivia Hicks

The Minnesota Star Tribune

Twelve high school girls soccer teams across three classifications in Minnesota play at U.S. Bank Stadium today and Friday in the semifinal and championship rounds of the state tournament.

Follow live scoring of each game on Strib Varsity. You can view brackets for the girls and boys state soccer tournament here.

All games will be live streamed on NSPN.

Wednesday’s semifinal schedule:

Class 3A: 8 a.m. Wayzata 2, Prior Lake 1; 10 a.m. Eagan vs. Stillwater

Class 2A: 12:30 p.m. Mankato East vs. Mahtomedi; 2:30 p.m. Academy of Holy Angels vs. Blake

Class 1A: 5 p.m. Esko vs. Providence Academy; 7 p.m. St. Cloud Cathedral vs. Watertown-Mayer

Friday’s championship schedule

ADVERTISEMENT

Class 3A: 8 a.m. Wayzata vs. Eagan/Stillwater

Class 2A: 12:30 p.m.

Class 1A: 5 p.m.

Related Coverage

Extra reading: All-Minnesota girls soccer team; After Annunciation tragedy, soccer serves as outlet for Holy Angels player

Prior Lake’s Toni Fisher (12) fights for the ball with Wayzata’s Lila Hawkinson (20) during the Class 3A state semifinal at U.S. Bank Stadium on Wednesday. (Elizabeth Flores/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Class 2A: Eagan vs. Stillwater

I’m here at U.S. Bank Stadium ahead of the Class 3A girls soccer semifinals where Stillwater will take on Eagan. While the Ponies aim to win a fourth state title — their first since 2021 — the Wildcats hope to take home a larger trophy compared to 2024’s third place.

Eagan advanced to the semifinals after squeezing a 1-0 win over Mounds View in the quarterfinals. The team’s best shutout of the season came in early October with a 7-0 lead against Apple Valley.

Stillwater returns to state with only one loss in the regular season against the Edina Hornets. Led by 2025 Ms. Soccer finalist and senior forward Rylee Lawrence, the Ponies shut down Duluth East with three goals to secure a spot in today’s game. They will attempt to do the same against Eagan and inch closer to another state title.

Students, parents and supporters are already filing into the Vikings seats. Stick around for live updates as the Ponies take on the Wildcats at 10 a.m.

— Olivia Hicks

Final: Wayzata 2, Prior Lake 1

No. 1-seed Wayzata completes a comeback worthy a defending state champion, with second-half goals by Ella O’Keefe and Gianna Ross, then a last-minute stand by the Wayzata defense to see this one out. With the victory, the Trojans move onto their third consecutive Class 3A state title game.

No. 5 Prior Lake, which got its first-half goal from Teagan Jurek, wraps up an impressive season that saw the Lakers return to the state tournament for the first time since 2022.

— Cassidy Hettesheimer

2nd half: Wayzata 2, Prior Lake 1

Wayzata certainly dialed up the pressure in the final quarter hour of this game, and now they’ve got something spectacular to show for it.

With just over 10 minutes left, Prior Lake tried to clear a ball served into the box by a Wayzata free kick. Sophomore defender Giana Ross was waiting and ready, lifting a right-footed shot from 20 yards out over a crowded box and into the upper righthand corner of the Lakers’ goal.

— Cassidy Hettesheimer

2nd half: Wayzata 1, Prior Lake 1

Twelve minutes to go, and this one’s yet to be decided. We know someone’s going to score the game winner — whether here in regulation, in overtime or in penalties. We’ve had several overtime games in this year’s state tournaments so far, but no penalty shootout yet.

Junior forward Ali Torres has been all over the ball helping create for Prior Lake, but Wayzata keeper Sophia Alvarez got a hand to Teagan Jurek’s best chance since her first-half goal. Lakers senior defenders Lilly Oelrich and Kendall Young have been solid as Wayzata has opened up the game some while looking to complete the comeback.

— Cassidy Hettesheimer

2nd half: Wayzata 1, Prior Lake 1

Did we really think the defending state champions would go down without a fight? The Trojans earned seven corner kicks, and with a player as talented as junior Lauren Craig to take them, it was inevitable one of these set pieces would create something.

With 25 minutes to play, sophomore defender Morgan Bryant used her body to bring down one of Craig’s kicks in the 6-yard box. Senior forward Ella O’Keefe jumped on the loose ball and curled in a shot to tie the game with her 10th goal of the fall.

— Cassidy Hettesheimer

2nd half: Prior Lake 1, Wayzata 0

Things got interesting here for a few minutes early in the second half — interesting to an observer, but nerve-wracking for Prior Lake.

Wayzata’s most dangerous chance so far came just over two minutes into the half, with a flurry of attackers pouncing on a ball slipped into the 6-yard box after a Trojans corner. Prior Lake sophomore goalkeeper Elisia Kucinski smothered the ball and drew a foul as Wayzata’s forwards tried to poke the ball free, but she also was slow to get up from a collision and had to leave the game to be evaluated. Prior Lake doesn’t have another keeper listed on its roster, so junior defender Toni Fisher, wearing a bright pink pinnie, had to put on a pair of gloves and step in net.

Kucinski was cleared and returned to the sideline after a few minutes, but Prior Lake had to earn a goal kick or throw in to get the substitution. In the meantime, Fisher had to punch a ball away, earning a big cheer from the Lakers fans. They gave her another swelling ovation as Kucinski checked back in.

— Cassidy Hettesheimer

Halftime: Prior Lake 1, Wayzata 0

Don’t be too surprised by that scoreline. This Lakers team, looking to make the program’s first trip to the state title game, is one of the deepest squads head coach Phil Walczak has seen in his coaching soccer in Minnesota, he told me after their state quarterfinal win.

Prior Lake just needed all the pieces to come together and click, and those pieces have been clicking so far. The Lakers are quick to swarm on Wayzata’s forwards and effective in finding the feet of its own attackers. Prior Lake faced at least half a dozen state-tournament-caliber teams in its regular season, so it’s ready for these tough matchups, which will certainly only become tougher as Wayzata pushes for the equalizer.

— Cassidy Hettesheimer

1st half: Prior Lake 1, Wayzata 0

Prior Lake struck first with seven minutes remaining until halftime.

Senior forward Breana Phillips forced a Wayzata turnover on the right wing and quickly fed a pass into the Lakers’ quarterfinal hero, Minnesota State Mankato commit Teagan Jurek. Jurek’s one-touch shot from just outside the six-yard box found the back of the net. Alvarez was called into a big save just two minutes later, with the Lakers eager for another as they’ve taken the front foot here.

— Cassidy Hettesheimer

1st half: Wayzata 0, Prior Lake 0

Still scoreless here with 10 minutes to go in the first half, both defenses are preventing many point-blank shots on goal. Wayzata senior Addie Millo darted down the right wing to serve a dangerous pass in front of the Prior Lake goal, but no one was there to tap it in.

Many (including me) have made note that Wayzata is in its fifth consecutive year at state, though it would be remiss not to mention the Trojans did graduate three of their four leading scorers last year, in Tenley Senden (Minnesota), Sarah Hyde (Creighton) and Sophie Hawkinson (North Dakota State basketball).

In a deep program like Wayzata, it’s always the next player up, and we’ll see who will try to come up big and will the Trojans into their third consecutive state title game. In their quarterfinal, it was sophomore defender Morgan Bryant scoring the game winner, only her second goal of the year. Last year, it was junior Alex Vellieux scoring a hat trick in their quarterfinal against Eagan.

— Cassidy Hettesheimer

1st half: Wayzata 0, Prior Lake 0

Twenty minutes into the first half, we’re still scoreless — looking more like Wayzata’s overtime quarterfinal, rather than Prior Lake’s, in which the Lakers went up early behind a goal from senior Lauren Schindler.

Wayzata has spent more time in the Lakers’ half, earning four corners that junior Lauren Craig has been able to serve into dangerous positions. But the Lakers have had a few notable chances on the counter attack, their closest a shot tapped wide by Ellie Ohlmann as goalkeeper Sophie Alvarez stepped off her goal line to pressure the Drake commit. Senior Teagan Jurek sent a another solid shot sailing over the crossbar just as the halfway mark of the first half ticked by.

— Cassidy Hettesheimer

1st Half: Prior Lake 0, Wayzata 0

We’re underway here at the Bank, kicking off our first of six girls semifinals. Wayzata appears to be without All-Minnesota sophomore outside back Carolyn Voss, who made last year’s All-Tournament team as the Trojans won the state title. Voss had the rare honor of being among 20 teenage players called into the U.S. Youth National Team’s under-16 camp, which runs this week and includes matches overseas against England.

But this Wayzata squad certainly doesn’t lack talent or state tournament experience. (There’s a reason they’ve reached No. 9 in the national United Soccer Coaches Association poll, after all.) The Trojans have qualified for state the past four years and finished runner-up in 2023, in addition to their title last year. Reliable senior goalkeeper Sophia Alvarez missed nine regular-season games due to injury but is back in net at the right time for the Trojans. She’s come up big in the playoffs so far.

— Cassidy Hettesheimer

Prior Lake fans cheer in the stands before the start of a state semifinal game between Prior Lake and Wayzata at U.S. Bank Stadium on Wednesday. (Elizabeth Flores/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Class 3A: Prior Lake vs. Wayzata

Welcome back to another early day of state soccer semifinals here at U.S. Bank Stadium. After the boys battled yesterday, it’s a dozen girls teams taking to the turf across three size classifications today, competing for a spot in Friday’s state championship matches.

First up are our two Class 3A big-school semifinals. Starting us off is defending champion and No. 1-seeded Wayzata against upset-hungry and No. 5 seed Prior Lake. The Trojans will look to fend off the Lakers, who are making their first trip to state in over two decades under first-year head coach Phil Walczak.

This Class 3A tournament is especially competitive, with Wayzata winning 1-0 in overtime against St. Michael-Albertville in its quarterfinal, and Prior Lake needing a late goal to beat Lakeville North 2-1. Both teams are deep (thanks to being two of the largest schools in the state) and are battle-tested (thanks to tough regular-season schedules). Interestingly, the teams haven’t faced one another yet this season.

Keep an eye on Wayzata’s junior forward Lauren Craig, who leads the Trojans in both goals (25) and assists (22) in their quest for a ninth state title. Senior forward Ellie Ohlmann, a Drake commit, also tops the Prior Lake roster in both categories, with 15 goals and 13 assists this fall.

— Cassidy Hettesheimer

Comment

About the Authors

Cassidy Hettesheimer

Sports reporter

Cassidy Hettesheimer is a high school sports reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune.

See More

Olivia Hicks

Olivia Hicks is a reporter for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

See More

More From Girls Soccer

After Annunciation tragedy, soccer serves as outlet for Holy Angels player

Girls Soccer

Teagan Jurek lifts Prior Lake over Lakeville North in 3A girls soccer quarterfinals

Girls Soccer

Comments