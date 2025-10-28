Live updates from boys soccer state semifinals at U.S. Bank Stadium

2nd half: Edina 1, Wayzata 0

Five minutes into the second half, senior midfielder Carsten Koehler delivered another corner kick for Edina when junior defender Aayaan Roy’s header bounced off the hand of a Wayzata defender stationed on the goal line. Koehler lined up to take the penalty kick for the Hornets.

Wayzata senior goalkeeper Garrett Latus fully extended for a diving save low to his left, but Koehler wouldn’t be denied twice. The Hornets’ midfielder was first to pounce on the rebound, tucking it in the low back post to put the No. 1 seed ahead.

— Cassidy Hettesheimer

Halftime: Edina 0, Wayzata 0

Edina managed to tip the offensive pressure in its favor for most of the first half — until the Trojans had the best look of the game so far with less than 10 minutes remaining before halftime.

A well-placed Wayzata corner kick found the head of senior midfielder Jeremy Cordeiro near the back post, but Edina senior keeper Griffin Zosel — also one of the state’s top rugby players — dove to his left to make the save. The ball stuck in his gloves, giving up no rebounds for the crashing Trojans.

Edina’s defense has recorded 13 shutouts this year and are 40 minutes away from another. The Hornets had to weather some chances in the first half, specifically the long throw-in from Wayzata senior forward Aidan Iliff, who was busy launching balls into the 18-yard box from the touchline.