Live updates from boys soccer state semifinals at U.S. Bank Stadium

The Crimson student section, a sea of pink, screams for a second time as Everett Johnston turns one goal into two. Senior midfielder Solan Gamachis dribbled around and faked out the Bison’s defense to drift the ball to Johnston, who soared it past the keeper.
— Olivia Hicks
1st Half: Maple Grove 1,Buffalo 0
After just a minute of game play, Maple Grove midfielder Everett Johnston sent the ball unassisted past Buffalo’s starting goalie, Gerhard Ungaro. Following a Maple Grove throw-in, Ungaro deflected the ball and Johnston, a senior, positioned himself just right to kick it in.
— Olivia Hicks
Final: Edina 3, Wayzata 0
The four-time state champion Hornets — this year’s No. 1 seed — booked their ticket to Friday’s Class 3A state championship with a 3-0 win over No. 4 Wayzata. It’s a morning to remember for Edina senior midfielder Carsten Koehler, who got Edina on the scoreboard after putting away his own penalty kick rebound. He later set up the Hornets’ two second-half goals from junior Ronan McArdle and senior Andreas Engle, also both scored on set pieces.
The Hornets will play the winner of the next Class 3A semifinal here at U.S. bank, between No. 2 Buffalo and No. 3 Maple Grove.
— Cassidy Hettesheimer
Pregame: Buffalo vs. Maple Grove
I’m here at U.S. Bank Stadium, home of the Minnesota Vikings, the Monster Jam truck rally, the Minneapolis Home and Remodeling Show and the most important event of all: the state soccer semifinals. The Class 3A boys soccer matchup between Buffalo and Maple Grove is about to begin. The high school soccer crowd may not fill all 66,400-plus seats, but the energy is high.
The Bison remain undefeated this season. The team secured its spot in the semifinals last week with a win over Rochester John Marshall, made possible by junior forward Cade Nissen’s goal past the Rockets’ star keeper David Carter, a 2025 Mr. Soccer finalist.
Maple Grove returns to state for the 10th time, aiming to turn last season’s second-place state finish into an overall win. The last time the Crimson faced Buffalo on Sept. 17 the game ended in a draw.
— Olivia Hicks
2nd half: Edina 3, Wayzata 0
Another goal, with 10 minutes left, seems like it might do it for the Hornets. Carsten Koehler threaded a nice back-heel pass to Andreas Engle, running through the Wayzata backline, and Engle was tripped up in the box, earning another Edina penalty kick.
Engle, a Mr. Soccer finalist committed to Harvard, buried the kick to make the Hornets trip to Friday’s Class 3A championship look all the more likely.
— Cassidy Hettesheimer
2nd half: Edina 2, Wayzata 0
A crossbar doesn’t bother Edina when they’re cleaning up everything inside the 6-yard box.
With 12 minutes left to play, senior midfielder Carsten Koehler lined up over a free kick 30-yards out. His first attempt rocketed off the cross bar and down into the goal — potentially in — but bounced out. Junior midfielder Ronan McArdle wouldn’t let the goal go up for debate, tucking in the rebound.
— Cassidy Hettesheimer
2nd half: Edina 1, Wayzata 0
With 20 minutes to go in this Class 3A semifinal, Carsten Koehler’s penalty kick putback remains the difference for Edina. The senior midfielder almost had another, with a chip from distance glancing off the Wayzata crossbar.
Hornets keeper Griffin Zosel came up big again early in the second half with a near-post save on Wayzata senior forward Aidan Iliff. We’ll see if Zosel’s morning gets busier as the Trojans start pressing higher with the hopes of an equalizer.
Hornets head coach Dave Jenson and assistant coach Bill Garner, both in their 40th seasons coaching with the program, are a quarter of the match away from leading Edina back to the state title game for the first time since their 2019 championship.
— Cassidy Hettesheimer
2nd half: Edina 1, Wayzata 0
Five minutes into the second half, senior midfielder Carsten Koehler delivered another corner kick for Edina when junior defender Aayaan Roy’s header bounced off the hand of a Wayzata defender stationed on the goal line. Koehler lined up to take the penalty kick for the Hornets.
Wayzata senior goalkeeper Garrett Latus fully extended for a diving save low to his left, but Koehler wouldn’t be denied twice. The Hornets’ midfielder was first to pounce on the rebound, tucking it in the low back post to put the No. 1 seed ahead.
— Cassidy Hettesheimer
Halftime: Edina 0, Wayzata 0
Edina managed to tip the offensive pressure in its favor for most of the first half — until the Trojans had the best look of the game so far with less than 10 minutes remaining before halftime.
A well-placed Wayzata corner kick found the head of senior midfielder Jeremy Cordeiro near the back post, but Edina senior keeper Griffin Zosel — also one of the state’s top rugby players — dove to his left to make the save. The ball stuck in his gloves, giving up no rebounds for the crashing Trojans.
Edina’s defense has recorded 13 shutouts this year and are 40 minutes away from another. The Hornets had to weather some chances in the first half, specifically the long throw-in from Wayzata senior forward Aidan Iliff, who was busy launching balls into the 18-yard box from the touchline.
— Cassidy Hettesheimer
1st Half: Edina 0, Wayzata 0
We’re halfway through the first half, still scoreless. It’s been fairly even so far, each team with a corner but nothing especially dangerous off those chances. Wayzata defender Reid Bohlsen lofted a free kick not too far over the Hornets’ cross bar, but nothing on net.
The Trojans have been paying special attention defensively to Edina senior forward Andreas Engle. The Harvard commit was a Mr. Soccer finalist and All-Minnesota Team player. He is also the younger brother of former Edina girls soccer standout Izzy Engle, whose 16 goals for Notre Dame this fall is third in NCAA soccer.
Pregame: Edina. vs. Wayzata
Move over, Vikings. For the next few weeks, between state soccer tournaments and the Prep Bowl, we’re going to see plenty of talented student-athletes take the field at U.S. Bank Stadium. We begin that stretch with six boys soccer state tournament semifinals, which run from dawn until past dusk today. First up is Class 3A, with No. 1 Edina and No. 4 Wayzata kicking off the show at 8 a.m.
All four of our Class 3A semifinalists — the prior pair, plus No. 2 Buffalo and No. 3 Maple Grove — hail from the Lake Conference, so they’ve met before this season. Edina and Wayzata split their games, with the Trojans getting the upper hand 2-1 in early September. A week later, the Hornets won the rematch, 3-0.
Edina, four-time champions (the last in 2019), return to state for the first time since 2022. Wayzata won the title that year, and the next year, to add to their 2005 championship.
Comments