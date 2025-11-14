Live updates from football state semifinals at U.S. Bank Stadium

Roman Voss is doing it all. As if his impact on offense wasn’t enough, the 6-4, 230-pound senior intercepted a pass from Eden Valley-Watkins on the sideline. Two plays later, Voss connected with Gage Johnson on a screen pass that went for a 44-yard touchdown. Johnson shook several defenders on his way into the end zone. The Huskies are making a huge statement early.
— Marcus Fuller
2Q: Jackson County Central 20, Eden Valley-Watkins 0
Late in the first quarter, Roman Voss left the game briefly to get his left leg wrapped just below the knee, but he returned after Jackson County Central converted on third-and-7. That didn’t slow down Voss much at all. Several plays later, the Huskies scored eight seconds into the second quarter on Voss’ 40-yard run. Pretty much untouched on the left side. He has 10 carries for 79 yards and three touchdowns. They finally converted the extra-point play on a run from Tate Phillips.
– Marcus Fuller
1Q: Jackson County Central 12, Eden Valley-Watkins 0
The Huskies were stopped short of the end zone on two straight plays from inside the EVW’s 5-yard line. They faced a 4th-and-goal from the 1-yard line. After a timeout, Jackson County Central was called for a false start, which made it an even tougher scoring opportunity. Not too tough for Roman Voss, who followed his blockers on a power sweep play in for a 6-yard touchdown. Another extra-point play was not converted, though.
