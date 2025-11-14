Skip to main content
Live updates from football state semifinals at U.S. Bank Stadium

The semifinals continue Friday with Class 2A, 4A, 5A and 6A.

Eden Valley-Watkins players walk onto the field to warmup before playing Jackson County Central in a MSHSL Class 2A semi-final game at U.S. Bank Stadium. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
By Cassidy Hettesheimer, Marcus Fuller and Jim Paulsen

The Minnesota Star Tribune

Twenty-eight teams began competition Thursday in the football state tournament semifinals at U.S. Bank Stadium, and four teams claimed spots in next week’s Prep Bowl.

Catch up on what happened in Thursday’s semifinals here. You can also follow live scoring of each game on Strib Varsity. All games are streamed live on NSPN.

You can find Prep Bowl matchups, schedule, streaming and ticket info here.

Friday’s schedule:

Class 2A: 9 a.m. Eden Valley-Watkins vs. Jackson County Central; 4:30 p.m. Goodhue vs. Holdingford

Class 4A: 11:30 a.m. Kasson-Mantorville vs. Grand Rapid

Class 5A: 2 p.m. Spring Lake Park vs. St. Thomas Academy

Class 6A: 7:30 p.m. Moorhead vs. Lakeville South

2Q: Jackson County Central 32, Eden Valley-Watkins 0

Tell me if you’ve heard this before: Roman Voss touchdown. He now has five total TDs in the first half, including his fourth on the ground. This scoring run was the shortest of them all from 3-yards out. You can see why Voss hasn’t played much second half football this year. JCC’s offense is a machine with him at the controls.

– Marcus Fuller

2Q: Jackson County Central 26, Eden Valley-Watkins 0

Roman Voss is doing it all. As if his impact on offense wasn’t enough, the 6-4, 230-pound senior intercepted a pass from Eden Valley-Watkins on the sideline. Two plays later, Voss connected with Gage Johnson on a screen pass that went for a 44-yard touchdown. Johnson shook several defenders on his way into the end zone. The Huskies are making a huge statement early.

— Marcus Fuller

2Q: Jackson County Central 20, Eden Valley-Watkins 0

Late in the first quarter, Roman Voss left the game briefly to get his left leg wrapped just below the knee, but he returned after Jackson County Central converted on third-and-7. That didn’t slow down Voss much at all. Several plays later, the Huskies scored eight seconds into the second quarter on Voss’ 40-yard run. Pretty much untouched on the left side. He has 10 carries for 79 yards and three touchdowns. They finally converted the extra-point play on a run from Tate Phillips.

– Marcus Fuller

1Q: Jackson County Central 12, Eden Valley-Watkins 0

The Huskies were stopped short of the end zone on two straight plays from inside the EVW’s 5-yard line. They faced a 4th-and-goal from the 1-yard line. After a timeout, Jackson County Central was called for a false start, which made it an even tougher scoring opportunity. Not too tough for Roman Voss, who followed his blockers on a power sweep play in for a 6-yard touchdown. Another extra-point play was not converted, though.

– Marcus Fuller

1Q: Jackson County Central 6, Eden Valley-Watkins 0

In the first Class 2A semifinal Friday morning at U.S. Bank Stadium, Jackson County Central struck first with Gophers commit Roman Voss scoring on a 13-yard run to cap a six-play, 29-yard drive. The Huskies forced a fumble on Eden Valley-Watkins’ opening drive, which was recovered by South Dakota State commit Weston Rowe.

– Marcus Fuller

Jackson County Central running back Gage Johnson (9) and linebacker Kollin Brennan (33) warmup before playing Eden Valley-Watkins in the Class 2A semifinals at U.S. Bank Stadium. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Pregame: Eden Valley-Watkins vs. Jackson County Central, Class 2A

Eden Valley-Watkins enters the semifinals with a record of 9-2. Jackson County Central, the defending 2A champions, are undefeated at 11-0.

LaMichael Artis has roughly 1,200 yards on the ground for Eden Valley-Watkins, along with 10 TDs. Quarterback Blake Glenz has thrown for 1,210 yards and 20 TDs, mostly to Brayden Becker (710 yards, 14 TDS).

Roman Voss, the state’s No. 1-rated recruit in the 2026 class and a Gophers commit, is the center of JCC’s offense.

