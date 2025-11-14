Live updates from football state semifinals at U.S. Bank Stadium

Twenty-eight teams began competition Thursday in the football state tournament semifinals at U.S. Bank Stadium, and four teams claimed spots in next week’s Prep Bowl.

Catch up on what happened in Thursday's semifinals here.

Friday’s schedule:

Class 2A: 9 a.m. Eden Valley-Watkins vs. Jackson County Central; 4:30 p.m. Goodhue vs. Holdingford

Class 4A: 11:30 a.m. Kasson-Mantorville vs. Grand Rapid

Class 5A: 2 p.m. Spring Lake Park vs. St. Thomas Academy

Class 6A: 7:30 p.m. Moorhead vs. Lakeville South

2Q: Jackson County Central 32, Eden Valley-Watkins 0

Tell me if you’ve heard this before: Roman Voss touchdown. He now has five total TDs in the first half, including his fourth on the ground. This scoring run was the shortest of them all from 3-yards out. You can see why Voss hasn’t played much second half football this year. JCC’s offense is a machine with him at the controls.