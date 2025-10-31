Edina holds off Maple Grove to win Class 3A boys soccer state title

Edina defeated Maple Grove 1-0 to take home the Class 3A boys soccer state championship on a crisp Halloween day at U.S. Bank Stadium on Friday.

Hornets senior defender Haden Smith scored the game’s lone goal with 29 minutes remaining when he intercepted a pass from Maple Grove’s Ben Halberg when the Crimson defender attempted to clear the ball outside of keeper Luke Steen’s box.

Smith was swarmed by teammates Reid Burk and Ronan McArdle following the goal that delivered Edina its fifth state soccer title.

The morning game took on a frenzied back-and-forth format. Both teams scanned for an opening up front while the back lines created a brick wall along the goal line.

Edina opened the game with a crossover shot from the left wing in front of Steen that ripped a surprised cry from a Maple Grove student clad in striped overalls and crimson hockey helmets.

Maple Grove forward Ousman Touray responded immediately by splitting the Edina defensive line and sprinting toward the net. Starting keeper Griffin Zosel’s quick gloves prevented any chances of a tidy shot.

Edina continued to push into Steen’s box, with the team’s best chance hitting off junior defender Sam Rudolph’s foot. The free kick crossed over the net onto Smith’s forehead. The ball went just wide, rolling past the “n” in the Vikings logo.

Maple Grove goalkeeper Luke Steen (00) catches the ball during the first half of the Class 3A boys soccer championship game against Edina at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Friday. (Leila Navidi/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Edina’s boys soccer team has a lengthy state tournament appearance history, with 13 trips between 1983 and 2025. The current squad of 22 players brought the Hornets back on top after a five-year championship dry spell on Friday.