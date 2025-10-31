Skip to main content
Strib Varsity Homepage

Live: Football playoff updates from Class 6A’s second round and section finals in the other classes

A berth in the state tournament quarterfinals are on the line for teams across Minnesota.

St. Michael-Albertville defensive lineman Phil Harris (90), far right, scrambles toward the football after Rosemount running back Jeru Bean (5) fumbled the football in the first half of a Class 6A football playoff game Friday. (Jerry Holt/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
Comment

By Jim Paulsen, Marcus Fuller, Joe Christensen and Alicia Tipcke

The Minnesota Star Tribune

Teams across Minnesota are vying for a spot in next week’s state quarterfinals.

Strib Varsity will provide live updates from the following games:

  • East Ridge at Maple Grove
  • St. Michael-Albertville at Rosemount
  • Edina at Forest Lake
  • Moorhead at Woodbury

Follow live results on Strib Varsity’s scoreboard. Check out the full Class 6A bracket and the section tournament brackets for Class 5A down to Nine-Player.

You can also watch these games on Strib Varsity:

At 9:30 p.m., tune in for Episode 12 of “Strib Varsity Live With Randy Shaver.” In addition to scores and highlights, Shaver will interview players, coaches and reporters in the field. And you won’t want to miss the Taco Bell Teams of the Night — two teams will be picked to receive hundreds of tacos at practice next week.

1Q: Moorhead 7, Woodbury 0

The Spuds fed Taye Reich for most of the opening drive, and then Jett Feeney hit David Mack in stride for a 37-yard touchdown.

— Joe Christensen

Updates from around Minnesota

Totino-Grace 14, Fridley 7: Jenovic Kadindula’s touchdown run gets Fridley closer in Class 4A, Section 4, where teams from the same neighborhood are clashing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Minneapolis Washburn 10, Minneapolis Southwest 0: The Millers add a field goal in their first section title game since 2011, when they lost to Holy Family. They also lost in section finals in 2010 and 2009.

Pregame: Edina at Forest Lake

Related Coverage

Top seed Forest Lake has the challenge tonight of slowing Edina, which is 5-4 and seeded fourth but has lost only to teams still alive in the Class 6A bracket.

Forest Lake is 8-1, its only loss to Mounds View.

— Alicia Tipcke

Halloween spirit is showing at Forest Lake, in this case in video reporter Alicia Tipcke's accessories. (Alicia Tipcke/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Updates from around Minnesota

Kasson-Mantorville 31, Byron 28: The KoMets knock off undefeated Byron in the Class 4A, Section 1 final and take a spot in the quarterfinals. Kasson-Mantorville avenged its only loss of the season, 34-20 to Byron on Oct. 3. Byron (9-1) had been the class of Class 4A all season, featuring running back Carson Heimer. Kasson-Mantorville (9-1) last made it to the quarterfinals in 2021, when it finished as runner-up in Class 4A.

Minneapolis North 14, St. Croix Lutheran 14: A pass from Logan Lachermeier to Anthony Deline pulls the Polars even with St. Croix Lutheran. Lutheran’s second touchdown came on a 7-yard run by Samuel Larson.

Updates from around Minnesota

Chanhassen 7, Chaska 0: Chanhassen pulls ahead in this Class 5A, Section 2 final between school district rivals. Chan already has a victory over Chaska this season, 28-14 on Oct. 3.

St. Thomas Academy 17, Two Rivers 0: Undefeated and top-seeded St. Thomas Academy adds to its lead in the Class 5A, Section 3 final. Two Rivers (5-4) is the third seed.

Updates from around Minnesota

Totino-Grace 7, Fridley 0: Henry Cone to Michael Sarych got Totino-Grace started in the Class 4A, Section 4 final, and then Ben Bergen ran for a touchdown.

Minneapolis North 7, St. Croix Lutheran 6: The Polars lead in the Class 3A, Section 4 final in which both teams are undefeated, North 9-0 and Lutheran 10-0. Logan Lachermeier threw a short TD pass to Tyshone Jenkins, and St. Croix Lutheran got a 31-yard TD run from Colin Avery.

Rosemount players gather before facing St. Michael-Albertville in a Class 6A football playoff game on Friday. (Jerry Holt/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Pregame: St. Michael-Albertville at Rosemount

It’s more than damp at Irish Stadium. There was some reminiscing in the press box about the old days of the field, when is was grass and used for soccer, marching band and football. A night like tonight would have turned this field into a quagmire. It’s a good night for Rosemount football — the Irish run the ball well, with good depth in the backfield, and sophomore QB Finn Macken has gotten progressively better as the season has gone on. The Irish still play rough on defense. Linebacker Max Jones runs well to the ball and knows how to send a message when he meets the ball carrier. St. Michael-Albertville is playing its best football of the season. The Knights are on a three-game winning streak after a disappointing 1-5 start.

— Jim Paulsen

Pregame: Moorhead at Woodbury, 7 p.m.

It’s been raining in Woodbury, but the host Royals (7-2) and the Moorhead Spuds (5-4) are warming up for tonight’s elimination game. Which team will advance to the third round of the 6A playoffs? Moorhead quarterback Jett Feeney will have a lot to say about that in his third game since returning from a shoulder injury. But don’t overlook Woodbury QB Emmett Snuggerud, with the Royals on a five-game winning streak.

— Joe Christensen

Woodbury quarterback Emmett Snuggerud warms up before Friday's game against Moorhead (Joe Christensen/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Updates from around Minnesota

Minneapolis Washburn 6, Minneapolis Southwest 0: Washburn, led by 1,000-yard rusher Henry Eichten, is trying to reach the state quarterfinals for the first time since 2007. Eichten is the school’s first to rush for more than 1,000 yards since 2013. This one is the Class 5A, Section 5 final.

St. Thomas 7, Two Rivers 0: Tristan Karl rushed for a touchdown for the Cadets in the Class 5A, Section 3 final.

Updates from around Minnesota

Upsala/Swanville 54, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 12: Class 1A, Section 5 at the Fargodome goes to top seed Upsala/Swanville, now 9-1.

Kasson-Mantorville 31, Byron 28: The KoMets sneak ahead of undefeated Byron in the Class 4A, Section 1 final.

Benilde-St. Margaret’s 12, Holy Angels 7: The Red Knights seize an advantage in Class 4A, Section 5.

Barnesville 6, Hawley 0: They’ve fired up another one in the Fargodome, the Class 2A, Section 8 championship. Barnesville (7-3) is the second seed, Hawley (3-7) the fifth seed. Hawley got here by beating top seed Frazee last week.

Updates from around Minnesota

A pair of final scores from afternoon games at Southwest Minnesota State keep two of Minnesota’s longest winning streaks alive.

Minneota 42, Dawson-Boyd 16: Minnesota’s longest active winning streak is on to the Class 1A quarterfinals. Minneota, winner of 42 games in a row, took an afternoon victory in Section 4 at Southwest Minnesota State.

Jackson County Central 30, LeSueur-Henderson 6: JCC is now the winner of 22 games in a row. This one is the Class 2A, Section 3 final, also at Southwest Minnesota State. Jackson County Central’s only losses since 2021 were to Barnesville in the 2022 and 2023 state semifinals.

Others that are final:

Breckenridge 29, Parkers Prairie 14: Breckenridge runs its record to 11-0 in winning Class 1A, Section 6 at the Fargodome, where four Minnesota playoff games are being held. Let’s just get on the record that Fargo is not in Minnesota.

Holdingford 48, Osakis 14: Also at the Fargodome, Holding improves to 11-0 in winning Class 2A, Section 6.

Murray County Central 31, Springfield 20: Springfield’s first loss of the season ends its season, in the Class 1A, Section 3 final at Southwest Minnesota State. Springfield was the state runner-up in 1A last season.

And some ongoing games:

Byron 28, Kasson-Mantorville 24: Undefeated Class 4A power Byron is getting a challenge. Kasson-Mantorville’s only loss this season was 34-20 to Byron in early October.

Holy Angels 7, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 6: The top two seeds in Class 4A, Section 5 are playing a tight one.

Pregame: Maple Grove vs. East Ridge, 7 p.m.

Top seed Maple Grove and fourth seed East Ridge haven’t faced each other on the football field since 2022. That was the year the Crimson won their second state championship. The Raptors lost 24-17 that year to MG in the Class 6A quarterfinals, but the two teams are much further apart in talent this time around.

The Crimson (9-0) average 40 points per game. The Raptors (5-4) average 17 points. Gophers basketball recruit Cedric Tomes has played three games since returning from a broken finger earlier this month, including East Ridge’s 28-20 win vs. Andover last week in the first round. Maple Grove hasn’t lost a game since falling in the second round of the playoffs vs. Edina in 2023.

— Marcus Fuller

Comment

About the Authors

Jim Paulsen

Reporter

Jim Paulsen is a high school sports reporter for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

See More

Marcus Fuller

Reporter

Marcus Fuller is Strib Varsity's Insider reporter, providing high school beat coverage, features, analysis and recruiting updates. He's a former longtime Gophers and college sports writer for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

See More

Joe Christensen

Strib Varsity Enterprise Reporter

Joe Christensen is our Strib Varsity Enterprise Reporter and moved into this position after several years as an editor. Joe graduated from the University of Minnesota and spent 15 years covering Major League Baseball, including stops at the Riverside Press-Enterprise and Baltimore Sun. He joined the Minnesota Star Tribune in 2005.

See More

Alicia Tipcke

Videographer

Alicia Tipcke is a video reporter for Strib Varsity.

See More

More From Football

Streaming on Strib Varsity: Watch two football section finals Friday

Football

East Ridge vs. Maple Grove, Prior Lake vs. Minnetonka football playoff games streaming live on Strib Varsity

Football

Comments