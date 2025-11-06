Skip to main content
Live: Updates from high school football state quarterfinals

The next stop is U.S. Bank Stadium for three days of semifinals Nov. 13-15.

Marshall assistant coach Jackson Vierstraete leads players onto the field for warmups before facing Totino-Grace in the Class 4A football sate quarterfinals on Thursday. (Jeff Wheeler/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
By Jim Paulsen, Alicia Tipcke and Cassidy Hettesheimer

The Minnesota Star Tribune

A three-day weekend of 28 state quarterfinal football games is ahead, and it starts Thursday with 11 games.

Strib Varsity writers will provide updates from the following games:

  • Moorhead vs. Centennial (at Spring Lake Park)
  • Hill-Murray vs. Kasson-Mantorville (at Stillwater)
  • Totino-Grace vs Marshall (at Blaine)

Follow the blog for updates from the eight other games, as well as live results on Strib Varsity’s scoreboard.

Study the state tournament brackets here:

At 9:30 p.m., watch Episode 13 of “Strib Varsity Live With Randy Shaver” for highlights and exclusive interviews. Shaver is expecting to hear from Edina quarterback Mason West, Kasson-Mantorville running back/defensive back Jeremiah Peterson-Gordon, Orono defensive lineman Simon Vinton, Marshall lineman JR Vierstraete, Hills-Beaver Creek wide receiver/defensive back Micah Bush, Centennial defensive lineman Josh O’Shea, Upsala/Swanville coach Jay Loven and Kittson County Central coach Cory Waling.

Updates from around Minnesota

Kittson County Central 7, Cook County 0: It’s probably not a surprise that the first touchdown of the quarterfinals comes in a Nine-Player game. Kittson County Central, the top seed in the North bracket, is off and running.

Mabel-Canton 8, Hillcrest Lutheran Academy 0: The Nine-Player run continues. Mabel-Canton, the third seed in the South bracket, is ahead of No. 2 South.

Pregame: Marshall vs. Totino-Grace at Blaine

Checking in from Blaine, the host site of our Class 4A quarterfinal between Marshall, seeded No. 1 in the South portion of the bracket, and No. 4 South Totino-Grace.

The Marshall Tigers (10-0) return to the state quarterfinals for the sixth time, searching for their first spot in a state championship game after running into eventual champion Becker in the semifinals last year.

The Tigers are arguably the best 2A team remaining after Byron got booted in its section title game. Marshall has five rushers with 200-plus yards, and its defense has conceded more than a touchdown only twice, and never more than two, in convincing wins over such quality teams as Rocori and Hutchinson. Senior defensive end JR Vierstraete holds the school sack record, with 28 in his career.

Both of those Rocori and Hutchinson squads beat this young Totino-Grace team(6-4) that is coming off a runner-up finish at state last year. The Eagles graduated a sizable chunk of talent, and now freshman quarterback Henry Cone has taken the most snaps under center. Big shoes to fill: Totino-Grace is one of Minnesota’s most storied football programs with 10 state titles, the most recent in 2016.

— Cassidy Hettesheimer

