Live: Updates from high school football state quarterfinals

A three-day weekend of 28 state quarterfinal football games is ahead, and it starts Thursday with 11 games.

Strib Varsity writers will provide updates from the following games:

Moorhead vs. Centennial (at Spring Lake Park)

Hill-Murray vs. Kasson-Mantorville (at Stillwater)

Totino-Grace vs Marshall (at Blaine)

Follow the blog for updates from the eight other games, as well as live results on Strib Varsity’s scoreboard.

Study the state tournament brackets here:

At 9:30 p.m., watch Episode 13 of “Strib Varsity Live With Randy Shaver” for highlights and exclusive interviews. Shaver is expecting to hear from Edina quarterback Mason West, Kasson-Mantorville running back/defensive back Jeremiah Peterson-Gordon, Orono defensive lineman Simon Vinton, Marshall lineman JR Vierstraete, Hills-Beaver Creek wide receiver/defensive back Micah Bush, Centennial defensive lineman Josh O’Shea, Upsala/Swanville coach Jay Loven and Kittson County Central coach Cory Waling.

(Sign up for The Quiz, Strib Varsity’s weekly email newsletter for subscribers.)

Updates from around Minnesota

Kittson County Central 7, Cook County 0: It’s probably not a surprise that the first touchdown of the quarterfinals comes in a Nine-Player game. Kittson County Central, the top seed in the North bracket, is off and running.

Mabel-Canton 8, Hillcrest Lutheran Academy 0: The Nine-Player run continues. Mabel-Canton, the third seed in the South bracket, is ahead of No. 2 South.