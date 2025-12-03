As football coach at Anoka High, he won the mythical state title in 1964 and coached five all-state quarterbacks.
Nelson’s wife Marcie, who died in 2011 after 64 years of marriage, washed the team’s uniforms after games and hung them to dry in their basement. She loved the quarterback sneak, her favorite play. She wished they called it 15 times a game.
Nelson wore the same coaching shirt throughout a 33-game winning streak that spanned four seasons. Marcie wore the same dress. Both got rid of that gameday attire once the streak ended.
“In dad’s career, 33 years, she never missed a game and dad missed one,” Dave said. “He had appendicitis.”
Sunday nights were film review for the entire family in the basement. A white bed sheet served as the screen. Dad worked the projector, scribbling notes from Friday’s game on a notepad, while the kids watched and ate popcorn.
Nelson was inducted into five different Halls of Fame, but his children stand as his greatest legacy.
