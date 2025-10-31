Skip to main content
Stillwater rallies in three-goal comeback over Wayzata to win Class 3A state title

The Ponies, led by 17 seniors, won their program’s fourth state title by beating the undefeated defending state champs.

Stillwater celebrates their 3-2 win over Wayzata in the Class 3A girls soccer state championship game at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Friday. (Leila Navidi/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
By Cassidy Hettesheimer

The Minnesota Star Tribune

Trailing reigning champion Wayzata in the first half of Friday’s Class 3A state title game, Stillwater’s 17 seniors wouldn’t let their last high school soccer game end in a loss.

“This was our last to chance to win something that matters, together,” senior goalkeeper Reese Elzen said.

The No. 2-seeded Ponies rallied to beat No. 1 Wayzata 3-2 and win their program’s fourth state title.

As freshmen, most of those seniors — the largest group of seniors head coach Mike Huber has every seen — lost in the state semifinals, the program’s last appearance at state.

Since, their coaches repeatedly showed them film from when the Ponies rallied from down two goals to beat Edina in the state playoffs en route to winning 2021’s state title.

“This is what it takes,” Huber would tell them.

On Friday, the Ponies had what it took.

After being down 2-0 in the game’s first half hour, a pair of goals from Stillwater senior forward Alayna Muths tied the match with 30 minutes to play. Then, with 14 minutes remaining, senior forward Rylee Lawrence showed off why she was a Ms. Soccer finalist and All-Minnesota honoree.

At the edge of the 18-yard box, the North Dakota commit lifted a shot into the far left corner of the net to score the game winner for the Ponies (19-1-1).

“It’s unreal,” Lawrence said. “Our team was working so hard to be able to put it in. … We [seniors] all were really, really motivated, which made the five underclassmen extra motivated with us.”

Wayzata (17-1-2) hadn’t led early in either of its prior tournament games, but less than 10 minutes into Friday’s match, All-Minnesota forward Lauren Craig served a pass into the box for unmarked Ava Molde, whose shot slipped past Elzen, a Wisconsin commit.

Molde and Craig would combine again for Wayzata, which wrangled away Stillwater’s early momentum. This time, it was Molde dashing up the left touchline, finding Craig centrally, who calmly slotted in a shot for her team-high 26th goal of the season.

“We weren’t going to change the way we play,” Huber said. “We just told them we needed to get in behind their back line a little bit more and put shots on their net.”

Stillwater clawed one back before halftime, three minutes after Wayzata’s second goal. Muths received a throw-in with her back to goal, and the University of Illinois-Chicago commit’s nice first touch set herself up to turn and curl in a volley.

With a half hour left in the game, Muths tapped in a bouncing ball that popped through the Wayzata box off another throw-in.

“Between Rylee and Jenna [Kurth] and Alayna and our midfielders, the goals kind of come everywhere. … Teams can’t key in on one player,” Huber said.

The Stillwater defense, an impressive three-player back line that recorded 11 shutouts this season, had to wait out the final minutes. Injuries forced the Ponies to switch to a three-back early in the season, in what Huber thought would be a one-game trial. The formation stuck.

“It was definitely a little bit uncomfortable for us at first … because everybody is marking one,” said senior and All-Minnesota defender Savannah Backberg. “We all worked hard for each other, like no one left each other alone.”

Wayzata defender Ellen Welliver (8), right, and Stillwater forward Sydney Grandt (20) collide during the second half of the game on Friday. (Leila Navidi/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Elzen, diving outstretched to her left, tipped another Craig shot wide with 12 minutes left to keep Stillwater ahead. The keeper notched her fifth assist of the fall on Lawrence’s game winner after she launched a massive drop kick three quarters of the field’s length.

Wayzata was playing in its third consecutive title game with a crew of 11 sophomores, many of whom played major minutes for the Trojans. Wayzata entered the state tournament undefeated and ranked ninth in the national United Soccer Coaches Association poll.

Stillwater is the first team besides Edina to beat Wayzata in its last 80 games, Trojans head coach Tony Peszneker said.

“I’ve watched a lot of finals over the years, and honestly, I thought this was probably one of the best finals that I’ve seen in a while,” Huber said. “I’ve got another video I can use for the next five years.”

