The week started with 56 Minnesota high school football teams still standing and 28 games to go this season. State quarterfinals began Thursday, and Randy Shaver has the rundown.

Watch Episode 13 of "Strib Varsity Live With Randy Shaver" on Thursday at 9:30 p.m.

Shaver is bringing you scores and highlights from across the state. All 11 of Thursday’s state quarterfinal games are in the spotlight:

Moorhead vs. Centennial

Waterville-Elysian-Morristown vs. Goodhue

Totino-Grace vs. Marshall

Hill-Murray vs. Kasson-Mantorville

Benilde-St. Margaret’s vs. Grand Rapids

Moose Lake/Willow River vs. Eden Valley-Watkins

Cromwell-Wright vs. Fertile-Beltrami

Red Rock Central vs. Hills-Beaver Creek

Orono vs. Fergus Falls

Mabel-Canton vs. Hillcrest Lutheran

Cook County vs. Kittson County Central

Plus, exclusive interviews with several expected guests: Kasson-Mantorville running back/defensive back Jeremiah Peterson-Gordon, Orono defensive lineman Simon Vinton, Marshall lineman JR Vierstraete, Hills-Beaver Creek wide receiver/defensive back Micah Bush, Centennial defensive lineman Josh O’Shea, Upsala/Swanville coach Jay Loven and Kittson County Central coach Cory Waling.

And, of course, we’re naming two more Taco Bell Teams of the Night.

