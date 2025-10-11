Skip to main content
Watch the show: ‘Strib Varsity Live With Randy Shaver’ Episode 8

Edina coach Jason Potts and Mounds View coach Aaron Moberg called in to chat with Randy Shaver after their teams upset Minnetonka and Forest Lake.

Randy Shaver interviews St. Thomas Academy football coach Travis Walch on "Strib Varsity Live" on Friday. (The Minnesota Star Tribune)
By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune

It was another jam-packed episode of “Strib Varsity Live With Randy Shaver,” with big upsets and a couple of surprise guests.

Shaver had the rundown on the several games that took place on Thursday, as well as all of Friday night’s action.

Watch Episode 8 of “Strib Varsity Live”:

Don’t forget, next week’s episode will stream on Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. Tune in before MEA weekend begins to see Shaver recap the last games of the regular season.

On Friday, Shaver delivered scores and highlights from across the state. Among the games in the spotlight:

  • Waseca vs. Albert Lea
  • Mahtomedi vs. Cretin-Derham Hall
  • Marshall vs. Fergus Falls
  • Pillager vs. Staples-Motley
  • Byron vs. Stewartville
  • Two Harbors vs. Pequot Lakes
  • Wabasso vs. Red Rock Central
  • Stillwater vs. East Ridge
  • Mounds View vs. Forest Lake
  • Chaska vs. Waconia
  • Edina vs. Minnetonka
  • St. Michael-Albertville vs. Moorhead
  • Mountain Iron-Buhl vs. Braham
  • Russell-Tyler-Ruthton vs. Springfield
  • Eden Prairie vs. Eastview
  • Breck vs. St. Croix Lutheran
  • Spring Lake Park vs. Buffalo
  • Robbinsdale Armstrong vs. Robbinsdale Cooper
  • Andover vs. Osseo
  • St. Thomas Academy vs. Two Rivers

St. Thomas Academy coach Travis Walch joined Shaver live in the studio, and Shaver got two surprise guests after their teams pulled off major upsets: Edina coach Jason Potts, whose Hornets beat Minnetonka, and Mounds View coach Aaron Moberg, whose Mustangs beat Forest Lake.

Plus, exclusive interviews with all the scheduled guests: Byron running back Carson Heimer, Waseca defensive back Deron Russell, Cretin-Derham Hall quarterback Izaak Johnson, Springfield quarterback Parker Kuehn, Minnetonka coach Mark Esch and Staples-Motley coach Drew Potter.

And, of course, we named two more Taco Bell Teams of the Night, who will receive hundreds of tacos at practice next week.

“Strib Varsity Live With Randy Shaver” is a streaming show, the centerpiece of a new partnership between Shaver and the Minnesota Star Tribune, and it can be watched on any screen. Our audience is most frequently on their smartphones, and the show can be viewed on any device. To watch on your smart TV, you can cast the show from your phone.

On whichever screen you watch, you get to see Shaver back in the saddle.

“What a thrill it is to join the team at the Minnesota Star Tribune,” Shaver said before the season. “And I can’t wait to dive back into the madness that is live broadcasting. We’re bringing back a Minnesota tradition: live football-night reporting, all on your screen.”

Minnesota Star Tribune subscribers have full access to Strib Varsity content on stribvarsity.com, including this show. Nonsubscribers will be able to watch 30 minutes of the show for free and then will be asked to subscribe to continue watching.

Watch past episodes

Episode 1: On Thursday night of opening week, we launched our first episode with an impressive lineup of guests for exclusive interviews with Shaver.

Episode 2: We went back to back on opening week and had fun under (our studio’s) Friday night lights.

Episode 3: Shaver covered the first fully loaded Friday of the season.

Episode 4: Big rivalries dominated this episode, which was packed with exclusive interviews and two more Taco Bell Teams of the Night.

Episode 5: Upsets and weather delays factored into a hectic night of football.

Episode 6: Shaver’s exclusive interviews included Hermantown running back Martin Sleen and Maple Grove quarterback Kaden Harney.

Episode 7: Shaver chatted with Chanhassen QB Nathan Ramler fresh off the field, and we had multiple Victory Bus interviews.

Preseason videos

Top players in Minnesota: The 2025 football Preseason Dream Team was revealed on video this season. You can watch that show, featuring Shaver and Strib Varsity reporters Jim Paulsen and Marcus Fuller, right here.

Minnesota’s top teams: The 2025 preseason Minnesota Top 25 rankings were also revealed on video. In this conversation with Shaver, Strib Varsity reporters Paulsen and Cassidy Hettesheimer take you from team No. 25 to team No. 1.

