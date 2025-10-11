Watch the show: ‘Strib Varsity Live With Randy Shaver’ Episode 8

It was another jam-packed episode of “Strib Varsity Live With Randy Shaver,” with big upsets and a couple of surprise guests.
Shaver had the rundown on the several games that took place on Thursday, as well as all of Friday night’s action.
Watch Episode 8 of “Strib Varsity Live”:
Don’t forget, next week’s episode will stream on Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. Tune in before MEA weekend begins to see Shaver recap the last games of the regular season.
On Friday, Shaver delivered scores and highlights from across the state. Among the games in the spotlight:
- Waseca vs. Albert Lea
- Mahtomedi vs. Cretin-Derham Hall
- Marshall vs. Fergus Falls
- Pillager vs. Staples-Motley
- Byron vs. Stewartville
- Two Harbors vs. Pequot Lakes
- Wabasso vs. Red Rock Central
- Stillwater vs. East Ridge
- Mounds View vs. Forest Lake
- Chaska vs. Waconia
- Edina vs. Minnetonka
- St. Michael-Albertville vs. Moorhead
- Mountain Iron-Buhl vs. Braham
- Russell-Tyler-Ruthton vs. Springfield
- Eden Prairie vs. Eastview
- Breck vs. St. Croix Lutheran
- Spring Lake Park vs. Buffalo
- Robbinsdale Armstrong vs. Robbinsdale Cooper
- Andover vs. Osseo
- St. Thomas Academy vs. Two Rivers
St. Thomas Academy coach Travis Walch joined Shaver live in the studio, and Shaver got two surprise guests after their teams pulled off major upsets: Edina coach Jason Potts, whose Hornets beat Minnetonka, and Mounds View coach Aaron Moberg, whose Mustangs beat Forest Lake.
Plus, exclusive interviews with all the scheduled guests: Byron running back Carson Heimer, Waseca defensive back Deron Russell, Cretin-Derham Hall quarterback Izaak Johnson, Springfield quarterback Parker Kuehn, Minnetonka coach Mark Esch and Staples-Motley coach Drew Potter.
And, of course, we named two more Taco Bell Teams of the Night, who will receive hundreds of tacos at practice next week.
