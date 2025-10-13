Skip to main content
Watch the show: ‘Strib Varsity Live With Randy Shaver’ Episode 9

Strib Varsity

Moorhead wide receiver David Mack and Maple Grove running back James Engle Jr. joined Randy Shaver on “Strib Varsity Live.”

Randy Shaver and Strib Varsity's Chris Carr on "Strib Varsity Live" on Wednesday. (The Minnesota Star Tribune)
By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune

It’s the final week before high school football playoffs begin in Minnesota, and Randy Shaver is here to kick off MEA weekend with all the details from the last games of the regular season.

Watch Episode 9 of “Strib Varsity Live” here:

Shaver has scores and highlights from across the state. Among the games in the spotlight:

  • Minnetonka vs. Maple Grove
  • Dawson-Boyd vs. Minneota
  • Mahtomedi vs. St. Thomas Academy
  • Chatfield vs. Pine Island
  • Lakeville South vs. Rosemount
  • Cretin-Derham Hall vs. Elk River
  • Osseo vs. Champlin Park
  • Moorhead vs. Edina
  • East Ridge vs. Woodbury
  • Wayzata vs. Eden Prairie
  • Bemidji vs. Monticello
  • Brainerd vs. Spring Lake Park
  • Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton vs. East Grand Forks

Shaver also spoke with Moorhead wide receiver David Mack, Maple Grove running back James Engle Jr., Lakeville South running back Nic Swanson, Minneota linebacker/running back Kellen Bradley, Champlin Park quarterback Preston Nelson, Pine Island coach Mitchel Schiltz and Bemidji coach Bryan Stoffel.

And, of course, we’re named two more Taco Bell Teams of the Night: Pine Island and Maple Grove.

“Strib Varsity Live With Randy Shaver” is a streaming show, the centerpiece of a new partnership between Shaver and the Minnesota Star Tribune, and it can be watched on any screen. Our audience is most frequently on their smartphones, and the show can be viewed on any device. To watch on your smart TV, you can cast the show from your phone.

On whichever screen you watch, you get to see Shaver back in the saddle.

“What a thrill it is to join the team at the Minnesota Star Tribune,” Shaver said before the season. “And I can’t wait to dive back into the madness that is live broadcasting. We’re bringing back a Minnesota tradition: live football-night reporting, all on your screen.”

Minnesota Star Tribune subscribers have full access to Strib Varsity content on stribvarsity.com, including this show. Nonsubscribers will be able to watch 30 minutes of the show for free and then will be asked to subscribe to continue watching.

Watch past episodes

Episode 1: On Thursday night of opening week, we launched our first episode with an impressive lineup of guests for exclusive interviews with Shaver.

Preseason videos

Top players in Minnesota: The 2025 football Preseason Dream Team was revealed on video this season. You can watch that show, featuring Shaver and Strib Varsity reporters Jim Paulsen and Marcus Fuller, right here.

Minnesota’s top teams: The 2025 preseason Minnesota Top 25 rankings were also revealed on video. In this conversation with Shaver, Strib Varsity reporters Paulsen and Cassidy Hettesheimer take you from team No. 25 to team No. 1.

