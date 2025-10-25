The Minnesota high school football postseason has begun, and Friday’s episode of “Strib Varsity Live With Randy Shaver” had news, scores, highlights and exclusive interviews from Friday’s Class 6A first-round games.

There is more to come Saturday, too, as we’re going back to back with another “SVL” show to capture the section semifinals that day and night.

Watch Episode 10 of “Strib Varsity Live” here:

On Friday, Shaver brought scores and highlights from across the state. Among the games in the spotlight:

Farmington vs. Edina

Moorhead vs. Blaine

Rogers vs. Mounds View

Andover vs. East Ridge

Lakeville North vs. Eden Prairie

Anoka vs. Minnetonka

Eastview vs. Maple Grove

St. Michael-Albertville vs. Osseo

He also had exclusive interviews with several guests: Minnetonka running back Caleb Francois, Moorhead quarterback Jett Feeney, Maple Grove defensive back Brayden Dozier, Mounds View coach Aaron Moberg, Minneapolis North coach Charles Adams and Spring Lake Park coach John Stewart.

And, of course, we named two more Taco Bell Teams of the Night.

