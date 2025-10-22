Watch live Saturday: ‘Strib Varsity Live With Randy Shaver’ Episode 11

The Minnesota high school football postseason is in full swing, and “Strib Varsity Live With Randy Shaver” is going back to back to cover it all.

After Friday’s show recapping the first round of the Class 6A state tournament, Shaver is coming back for more Saturday with everything from the section semifinals.

Watch Episode 11 of “Strib Varsity Live” on Saturday at 9:30 p.m. here:

Shaver is bringing you scores and highlights from across the state. Among the games in the spotlight:

Stewartville vs. Kasson-Mantorville

St. Paul Academy/Minnehaha Academy/Blake (SMB) vs. Benilde-St. Margaret’s

Duluth Denfeld vs. Grand Rapids

Apple Valley vs. St. Thomas Academy

Dassel-Cokato vs. Holy Family

Cambridge-Isanti vs. Elk River

Mankato West vs. Chanhassen

Minneapolis Southwest vs. St. Louis Park

Minneapolis Roosevelt vs. Holy Angels

Minneapolis Washburn vs. Bloomington Jefferson

Also on the docket are exclusive interviews with several expected guests: St. Thomas Academy running back Dominic Baez, Triton athlete and Penn State commit Pierce Petersohn, Pine Island running back Nick Thein, Northfield defensive lineman and South Dakota State commit Kayden Oakland, Chanhassen coach Cullen Nelson, Kasson-Mantorville coach Joel Swanson, Buffalo coach Jackson Litterer, Holdingford coach Luke Mitchell, Pequot Lakes coach Bill Magnuson and Grand Rapids coach Greg Spahn.

And, of course, we’re naming two more Taco Bell Teams of the Night.

