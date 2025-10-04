Skip to main content
Strib Varsity Homepage

Watch the show: ‘Strib Varsity Live With Randy Shaver’ Episode 7

Chanhassen quarterback Nathan Ramler called in for a conversation with Randy Shaver, as did football coaches from across Minnesota.

Randy Shaver interviews Maple Lake coach Mike Rowe on "Strib Varsity Live" on Friday. (The Minnesota Star Tribune)
Comment

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune

It was the second-to-last Friday of the regular season — no matter what the weather suggested — and Randy Shaver was back as football teams across Minnesota grabbed every opportunity to ready themselves for the postseason.

Watch Episode 7 of “Strib Varsity Live With Randy Shaver” here:

Shaver delivered scores and highlights from across the state. Among the games in the spotlight:

  • Kasson-Mantorville vs. Byron
  • Chanhassen vs. Chaska
  • Cleveland vs. Mayer Lutheran
  • Orono vs. Marshall
  • Edgerton vs. Hills-Beaver Creek
  • Staples-Motley vs. Barnesville
  • Fergus Falls vs. Rocori
  • Becker vs. Totino-Grace
  • East Ridge vs. Forest Lake
  • Grand Rapids vs. North Branch
  • Moorhead vs. Eden Prairie
  • Perham vs. Pillager
  • Monticello vs. Brainerd
  • Hastings vs. St. Thomas Academy
  • Winona vs. South St. Paul
  • Maple Lake vs. Upsala/Swanville

Maple Lake coach Mike Rowe joined Shaver live in the studio, and there were more exclusive interviews: Chanhassen quarterback Nathan Ramler, Byron coach Ben Halder, Monticello coach Andy Pierskalla (from the Hy-Vee Victory Bus), Cleveland coach Erik Hermanson (also from the Victory Bus), Hills-Beaver Creek coach Rex Metzger and St. James coach John Hall.

And, of course, we named two more Taco Bell Teams of the Night, who will receive hundreds of tacos at practice next week.

“Strib Varsity Live With Randy Shaver” is a streaming show, the centerpiece of a new partnership between Shaver and the Minnesota Star Tribune, and it can be watched on any screen. Our audience is most frequently on their smartphones, and the show can be viewed on any device. To watch on your smart TV, you can cast the show from your phone.

On whichever screen you watch, you get to see Shaver back in the saddle.

“What a thrill it is to join the team at the Minnesota Star Tribune,” Shaver said before the season. “And I can’t wait to dive back into the madness that is live broadcasting. We’re bringing back a Minnesota tradition: live football-night reporting, all on your screen.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Minnesota Star Tribune subscribers have full access to Strib Varsity content on stribvarsity.com, including this show. Nonsubscribers will be able to watch 30 minutes of the show for free and then will be asked to subscribe to continue watching.

Watch past episodes

Episode 1: On Thursday night of opening week, we launched our first episode with an impressive lineup of guests for exclusive interviews with Shaver.

Related Coverage

Episode 2: We went back-to-back on opening week and had fun under (our studio’s) Friday night lights.

Episode 3: Shaver covered the first fully loaded Friday of the season.

Episode 4: Big rivalries dominated this episode, which was packed with exclusive interviews and two more Taco Bell Teams of the Night.

Episode 5: Upsets and weather delays factored into a hectic night of football.

Episode 6: Shaver’s exclusive interviews included Hermantown running back Martin Sleen and Maple Grove quarterback Kaden Harney.

Preseason videos

Top players in Minnesota: The 2025 football Preseason Dream Team was revealed on video this season. You can watch that show, featuring Shaver and Strib Varsity reporters Jim Paulsen and Marcus Fuller, right here.

Minnesota’s top teams: The 2025 preseason Minnesota Top 25 rankings were also revealed on video. In this conversation with Shaver, Strib Varsity reporters Paulsen and Cassidy Hettesheimer take you from team No. 25 to team No. 1.

Comment

About the Author

Star Tribune staff

See More

More From Football

Watch ‘Strib Varsity Live With Randy Shaver’: Maple Grove QB and Hermantown RB join on big night

Football

Comments