Watch live now: ‘Strib Varsity Live With Randy Shaver’ Episode 12

Spend Halloween night with Randy Shaver as he takes a look at the day’s football section finals and Class 6A second-round games.

"Strib Varsity Live with Randy Shaver" is back on Halloween to sum up section championship games and the second round of the Class 6A state tournament. (The Minnesota Star Tribune)
By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune

This Halloween, “Strib Varsity Live With Randy Shaver” is here to deliver everything you need to know before football state quarterfinals begin next week.

Watch Episode 12 of “Strib Varsity Live” on Friday at 9:30 p.m. here:

Shaver is bringing you scores and highlights from across the state. Among the section championship and Class 6A second-round games in the spotlight:

  • Minneapolis Washburn vs. Minneapolis Southwest (Watch the game live here)
  • East Ridge vs. Maple Grove (Watch the game live here)
  • Prior Lake vs. Minnetonka (Watch the game live here)
  • Benilde-St. Margaret’s vs. Holy Angels (Watch the game live here)
  • Edina vs. Forest Lake
  • St. Michael-Albertville vs. Rosemount
  • Chaska vs. Chanhassen
  • Osakis vs. Holdingford
  • Moorhead vs. Woodbury
  • Littlefork-Big Falls vs. Cook County
  • Parkers Prairie vs. Breckenridge
  • Two Rivers vs. St. Thomas Academy
  • Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa vs. Upsala/Swanville
  • Eden Prairie vs. Champlin Park
  • Hawley vs. Barnesville

Plus, exclusive interviews with several expected guests: Maple Grove linebacker Beaux Thyen, Breckenridge running back David Erlandson, Holdingford wide receiver/defensive back Nate Streit, Hill-Murray coach Rob Reeves, Springfield coach Adam Meyer and Cook County coach Steven Anderson.

And, of course, we’re naming two more Taco Bell Teams of the Night.

“Strib Varsity Live With Randy Shaver” is a streaming show, the centerpiece of a new partnership between Shaver and the Minnesota Star Tribune, and it can be watched on any screen. Our audience is most frequently on their smartphones, and the show can be viewed on any device. To watch on your smart TV, you can cast the show from your phone.

Minnesota Star Tribune subscribers have full access to Strib Varsity content on stribvarsity.com, including this show. Nonsubscribers will be able to watch 30 minutes of the show for free and then will be asked to subscribe to continue watching.

Watch past episodes

Episode 1: On Thursday night of opening week, we launched our first episode with an impressive lineup of guests for exclusive interviews with Shaver.

Episode 2: We went back-to-back on opening week and had fun under (our studio’s) Friday night lights.

Episode 3: Shaver covered the first fully loaded Friday of the season.

Episode 4: Big rivalries dominated this episode, which was packed with exclusive interviews and two more Taco Bell Teams of the Night.

Episode 5: Upsets and weather delays factored into a hectic night of football.

Episode 6: Shaver’s exclusive interviews included Hermantown running back Martin Sleen and Maple Grove quarterback Kaden Harney.

Episode 7: Shaver chatted with Chanhassen QB Nathan Ramler fresh off the field, and we had multiple Victory Bus interviews.

Episode 8: Two surprise guests appeared on the show after their teams pulled off major upsets.

Episode 9: Moorhead wide receiver David Mack and Maple Grove running back James Engle Jr. joined Shaver on the final night of the regular season.

Episode 10: Shaver had all the details from the first round of the Class 6A state tournament, with Minnetonka’s Caleb Francois and Moorhead’s Jett Feeney among those who called in.

Episode 11: Shaver wrapped up section semifinals, with guest appearances from Triton’s Pierce Petersohn, St. Thomas Academy’s Dominic Baez and more.

Preseason videos

Top players in Minnesota: The 2025 football Preseason Dream Team was revealed on video this season. You can watch that show, featuring Shaver and Strib Varsity reporters Jim Paulsen and Marcus Fuller, right here.

Minnesota’s top teams: The 2025 preseason Minnesota Top 25 rankings were also revealed on video. In this conversation with Shaver, Strib Varsity reporters Paulsen and Cassidy Hettesheimer take you from team No. 25 to team No. 1.

