Meet K.J. Wilson, the next great Tartan guard who is leading Minnesota’s No. 1 boys hoops team

Kevin “K.J.” Wilson Jr. was a high school freshman when comparisons started between him and Tartan legend Jake Sullivan.

Sullivan led the Titans to the 2000 Class 4A boys basketball state championship and scored 3,013 career points before playing at Iowa State.

Wilson, now a 6-foot-1 sophomore, leads Tartan, which is the No. 1-ranked team in Class 4A and perhaps the biggest threat to defending state champion Wayzata this season.

“He’s becoming a more complete player,” said longtime Tartan coach Mark Klingsporn, who also coached Sullivan. “His skill set is fantastic.”

Wilson’s talent has mixed well with fellow sophomore standout Emmanuel Oyesanmi and veteran transfers Duke King and Tyrel Pride. It has created the perfect formula for sustained success under Klingsporn, who has 725 career victories.

The Titans, who are 49-1 overall and 30-0 in the Metro East Conference the last two seasons, are in the midst of a 53-game regular-season winning streak. They are 22-0 this season through Feb. 17.

“We’re No. 1, but that doesn’t mean we can just stop,” Wilson said. “We can’t let that get to us. We’re trying to get past sections and win state. It starts in practice, bringing the energy and competing every day.”

Tartan sophomore K.J. Wilson leads the No. 1-ranked boys basketball team in Class 4A this season. (Marcus Fuller/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Wilson and Oyesanmi, regarded as two of the top three players in the state’s 2028 class, have shown potential. While only sophomores, they have been starters for two years. The future is now.