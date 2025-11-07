Live: Updates from the football state quarterfinals

At 9:30, switch over to Episode 14 of “Strib Varsity Live With Randy Shaver” for highlights and exclusive interviews. Shaver is expecting to hear from Maple Grove linebacker Ryder Skanson, Minneota lineman Kyson Arndt, Mahnomen/Waubun athlete Tanner Stech, Minnetonka center Aiden Zapzalka, Elk River coach Steve Hamilton, Fillmore Central coach Chris Mensink, Annandale coach Matt Walter and Pierz coach Dan Saehr.
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 14, Pierz 0: Jacob Luebke scored on a run, and Pierz, the third seed in Class 3A’s North bracket, is ahead of undefeated Pierz, the second seed.
2Q: Edina 20, Eden Prairie 14
The Eagles might be feeling a sense of deja vu from their first touchdown. Senior quarterback Jackson Bakkum found senior receiver Cooper Fahning on a 7-yard slant pass, then Edina repeated the same mistake it made before the Eagles’ first touchdown: an encroachment penalty, at the exact same spot on the 6-yard line. Again, senior running back Andrew Johnson is able to punch in a 3-yard touchdown for the Eagles, with 1:46 to go in the half.
Lakeville South 21, Maple Grove 7: Griffin Dean’s third rushing touchdown of the game, this one in the second quarter, puts undefeated Maple Grove two scores behind.
2Q: Edina 20, Eden Prairie 7
Senior running back Chase Bjorgaard scored his second TD of the night on the ground, rushing 3 yards to put Edina back up by two scores, though the extra point was no good. The Hornets faced a fourth-and-1 that they converted on the Eagles 33-yard line. West then nearly took a sack as he scrambled out of the pocket while in the Eden Prairie red zone, but he pitched an improbable pass low to Bjorgaard for a 9-yard gain. Eden Prairie just hasn’t been able to find an answer for Bjorgaard yet.
— Cassidy Hettesheimer
Updates from around Minnesota
Lakeville South 14, Maple Grove 7: Griffen Dean has two rushing touchdowns now for Lakeville South.
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 7, Pierz 0: Brady Wadena scored in a 13-yard run in this Class 3A quarterfinal. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (8-2) is ahead of 10-0 Pierz in the second quarter.
2Q: Edina 14, Eden Prairie 7
The Eagles get one back thanks to the legs of their leading rusher, Owen Konrad. Just a sophomore, Konrad entered tonight’s game with 1,197 rushing yards and got things going on the first play of the second quarter with a 22-yard gain. Another first-down rush from Konrad put the Eagles at the 6 before an encroachment penalty on Edina’s defense halved that distance.Senior Andrew Johnson, the Eagles’ on-the-ground finisher with now a team-high 11 rushing touchdowns, punched it in.
— Cassidy Hettesheimer
Halftime: Minneota 21, Lester Prairie 0
The Vikings lead big at halftime. They concluded the first half with a 12-yard touchdown pass from Tristen Sussner to Joey Lacek with 14 seconds left.
— Joe Gunther
Pregame: St. Michael-Albertville vs. Minnetonka
Does St. Michael-Albertville have another upset in the bag?
The Knights surprised Rosemount last week, looking fast and aggressive. Running back Wyatt Mosher carried a lot of water in that game, keeping the sticks moving. And the defense swarmed to the ball. You can tell St. Michael-Albertville has received some good coaching throughout the season.
That said, Minnetonka is still the better team. The Skippers struggled a bit in beating Prior Lake last week, but they took care of business. And that’s the bottom line at this time of year. RB Caleb Francois has been remarkably consistent this year, running for at least 150 yards six times. I expect a big game from QB Caden Gutzmer, who looks to be completely recovered from a knee injury that sidelined him for four-plus games.
— Jim Paulsen
1Q: Edina 14, Eden Prairie 0
Edina has nearly matched its regular-season point total against Eden Prairie (19) with three minutes to go in the first quarter. Senior quarterback Mason West finds senior receiver Jabari Strader in the back of the end zone for a 13-yard passing touchdown. West set up the red zone trip with a 21-yard rush, darting out to the right sideline and out of bounds.
That’s West’s eighth time connecting with Strader for a touchdown this year, and the quarterback’s 22nd passing touchdown.
Edina’s quick start is a promising sign that the Hornets might be able to repeat their 2023 feat: avenging a regular-season loss to the Eagles. They knocked off top-seeded Eden Prairie in the state semifinals, 28-7.
— Cassidy Hettesheimer
Updates from around Minnesota
Maple Grove 7, Lakeville South 7: Funny how defending champions with 23-game winning streaks react to a touchdown by their opponent. The Crimson trailed for about 90 seconds before Kaden Harney hit Josh Thompson for a 32-yard touchdown that tied it.
Lakeville South’s Griffen Dean got this one started with a 25-yard touchdown run with 5:19 left in the first quarter.
The details on this Class 6A quarterfinal: Maple Grove is 10-0, the only undefeated team in the class and the overall top seed in the state tournament. Lakeville South is 8-2 and the eighth seed overall.
1Q: Minneota 14, Lester Prairie 0
Minneota added to its lead with a 10-yard touchdown run by Easton Johnston with 2:55 left in the first half. Kellen Bradley started the drive with a 55-yard run.
— Joe Gunther
1Q: Edina 7, Eden Prairie 0
It didn’t take long for the No. 4-seeded Hornets to get on the board in this one. Not even 30 seconds had ticked off the clock before Edina senior running back Chase Bjorgaard burst free up a clear tunnel in the middle of the Osseo turf for a 68-yard rushing touchdown. That’s his 18th rushing touchdown of the season.
— Cassidy Hettesheimer
1Q: Minneota 7, Lester Prairie 0
Minneota took advantage of a short field to get the game’s first score. Tristen Sussner to Brock Fier for a 3-yard touchdown pass finished off a nine-play, 47-yard drive with 1:39 left in the first quarter.
— Joe Gunther
Pregame: Edina vs. Eden Prairie
Throughout the fall, the teams of the Metro West district have beaten up on one another, schedules full of the state’s toughest Class 6A teams. And now, six of those teams make up three-quarters of the 6A state quarterfinal field.
Here at Osseo, we’ve got two of them: No. 3 seed Eden Prairie (8-2) facing No. 4 Edina (6-4). When these teams met Sept. 12, Eden Prairie beat Edina 40-19. The Eagles snagged three interceptions from Edina senior quarterback Mason West — on a quest for Edina’s first state title before he begins his pro hockey journey. Eden Prairie’s rush-heavy offense put up 374 yards on the ground against the Hornets defense.
Last season, both 12-time state champ Eden Prairie and Edina, searching for its first title after finishing runner-up in 2023, were in the path of the wrecking ball that was eventual Class 6A champion Maple Grove. The Crimson beat Eden Prairie in the second round of the playoffs, then Edina in the quarterfinals.
— Cassidy Hettesheimer
Pregame: Lester Prairie vs. Minneota
Here in Jordan, Class 1A powerhouse Minneota is looking to win its 44th straight game. Lester Prairie will need to take care of the ball to knock off the top-seeded Vikings. Minneota is led on offense by senior running back Kellen Bradley, who has run for 1,078 yards and 21 touchdowns this season. Sophomore linebacker Randy Sorensen leads the Vikings defense with 76 total tackles and five sacks. Lester Prairie boasts a dynamic and versatile quarterback, Axel Bahena, who ran for 156 yards and two touchdowns in the Section 2 final. A senior, he also made eight tackles.
