Watch the incredible goal that helped send Edina back to the state tournament

In the second period, Edina junior Bode McConnell batted in the puck after it crawled off the glass, onto the top of the net and down the crossbar.

Bode McConnell (10) of Edina get the puck past Wayzata goalie Ryan Pellinger (1) for a goal in the second during the Section 6, Class 2A boys hockey tournament championship at Ridder Arena in Minneapolis, Minn., on Wednesday, February 25, 2026. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
By Olivia Hicks

The Minnesota Star Tribune

A second-period goal by an Edina hockey player during the Section 6 tournament championship on Wednesday, Feb. 25 is going viral.

Barstool Sports shared the clip initially posted by KSTP to its millions of followers.

With 1:46 on the clock, junior forward Bode McConnell launched a shot off the glass that eventually rolled onto the top of the goal, off the crossbar and bounced off Wayzata goalie Ryan Pellinger. McConnell — Edina’s top-scorer with 33 goals, 21 assists and 54 points this season — was there to follow it through with a tap in.

Replay the game: Watch Wayzata vs. Edina in the Class 2A, Section 6 boys hockey final, only on Strib Varsity.

The series of events ripped a gasp from the crowd and surprised McConnell himself: “I dumped it in and it rolled across the crossbar. I was just right there; I don’t know how.”

Here’s another angle from NSPN.

“We just saw from the bench, all we could see is it pop up off the top of the net, and he whacked it in,” Edina head coach Curt Giles said. “The second one he scored in that period, he shot his short side and caught goalie off the post a little bit. He’s done that for us all year. He’s been awfully good.”

McConnell finished the game with a hat trick, a performance that didn’t shock Giles.

“That doesn’t surprise me. He shoots that thing hard,” Giles said. “His skills keep getting better.”

