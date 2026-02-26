Watch the incredible goal that helped send Edina back to the state tournament

A second-period goal by an Edina hockey player during the Section 6 tournament championship on Wednesday, Feb. 25 is going viral.

Barstool Sports shared the clip initially posted by KSTP to its millions of followers.

With 1:46 on the clock, junior forward Bode McConnell launched a shot off the glass that eventually rolled onto the top of the goal, off the crossbar and bounced off Wayzata goalie Ryan Pellinger. McConnell — Edina’s top-scorer with 33 goals, 21 assists and 54 points this season — was there to follow it through with a tap in.

The series of events ripped a gasp from the crowd and surprised McConnell himself: “I dumped it in and it rolled across the crossbar. I was just right there; I don’t know how.”

Here’s another angle from NSPN.

“We just saw from the bench, all we could see is it pop up off the top of the net, and he whacked it in,” Edina head coach Curt Giles said. “The second one he scored in that period, he shot his short side and caught goalie off the post a little bit. He’s done that for us all year. He’s been awfully good.”

McConnell finished the game with a hat trick, a performance that didn’t shock Giles.