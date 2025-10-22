Varsity Traditions: Spooky football game nearing 80th year in Anoka

Every year for its regular-season home finale, the Anoka football team takes from its display case a special trophy used for its annual Pumpkin Bowl, a suitable piece of hardware for a school located in the Halloween Capital of the World.

The trophy, adorned with an orange pumpkin and plaques engraved with results of games dating back more than 70 years, is awarded to the winner, which this season went to Rogers, a 31-28 victor over the Tornadoes.

Anoka’s all-time record in the historical football game is 46-30-2.

“Anoka being the Halloween capital of the world, it’s a big celebration for our community,” head coach Bo Wasurick said. “We do our hall of fame induction during that, our [Anoka Royal] Ambassador Program, they do their induction during that.”

Click the video box to see and hear more from the Pumpkin Bowl. Note: If the video is not showing, please refresh the page.

The tradition started in 1948, when the Tornadoes’ final home game landed on Halloween. In 1949 the Pumpkin Bowl trophy was created, and every year fans come clad in orange.

“The community comes from everywhere. Parents, families, second cousins, they all just come out and watch us play,” said Deborah Ayeni, a senior who plays on the defensive line and at tight end. “The opponents show out, too. So it’s just a crazy, crazy place to be in.”

The Pumpkin Bowl has turned some the most dedicated Christmas fans, such as Wasurick, into supporters of the spooky season.