The U.S. Department of Education and Department of Health and Human Services on Tuesday ruled the Minnesota Department of Education and the Minnesota State High School League, the nonprofit organization that oversees high school athletics in Minnesota, are both in violation of Title IX for allowing athletes assigned male at birth to compete in female sports.

The MSHSL’s board of directors in 2015 voted to open girls sports to transgender student-athletes. The decision took effect for the 2015-16 school year. The ruling made Minnesota the 33rd state to adopt a formal transgender student policy.

The federal government determined the state’s Department of Education and MSHSL, over the course of several years, allowed male athletes to compete in girls in Alpine skiing and Nordic skiing, girls lacrosse, girls track and field, girls volleyball and girls fastpitch softball.

The U.S. DOE initiated an investigation into the MSHSL in February under the belief it planned to violate an executive order signed in January by President Donald Trump that declared transgender athletes ineligible to play girls sports.

A resolution agreement was proposed to the state and MSHSL from the federal government to “voluntarily resolve their Title IX violations within 10 days or risk imminent enforcement action.” The consequences of noncompliance are not yet clear.

“For too many years, Minnesota’s political leadership has found itself on the wrong side of justice, common sense, and the American people. Now the Minnesota Department of Education and the Minnesota State High School League find themselves on the wrong side of Title IX by allowing males to compete in women’s sports,” Craig Trainor, the U.S. Education Department’s acting assistant secretary for civil rights, said in a statement. “The Trump Administration will not allow Minnesota or any other state to sacrifice the safety, fair treatment, and dignity of its female students to appease the false idols of radical gender ideology. Once an education program or entity takes federal funds, Title IX compliance becomes mandatory. And the federal government will hold Minnesota accountable until it recognizes that fact.”

MSHSL Executive Director Erich Martens declined to comment. Due to the government shutdown, the U.S. DOE’s press office is in furlough status and has not responded to requests for comment.

Officials at the MSHSL have stated Trump’s executive order appears to conflict with the Minnesota Constitution. In April, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison sued the Trump administration over the executive orders that Ellison said amount to “bullying” of trans children.