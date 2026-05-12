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Varsity Traditions: Railroad spikes tie Proctor track and field to city’s history

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Railroad spikes are awarded to Proctor track and field athletes for their dedication to the team’s values, or for powerful performances.

Proctor track and field senior Isabella McPhee (left) shows off the personalized railroad spike awards she received for standout performances with the Rails. Fellow senior Lola Witty (right) stands beside her. (Alicia Tipcke)
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By Alicia Tipcke

The Minnesota Star Tribune

PROCTOR, Minn. – Situated just south of Duluth, Proctor was built on a blue-collar foundation of railroad workers. That hardworking mentality continues to inspire members of Proctor’s high school track and field team.

As reward for those great performances, Proctor coaches don’t hand out certificates or plaques. They hand out ornamented railroad spikes.

“The practice after we have a meet, we gather up as a team, and our coaches will give out spikes to people that show our core values of hard work, respect, and integrity. Or if they had really awesome performances,” senior Isabella McPhee said.

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Hear the story behind the nearly 30-year-old tradition in Proctor, where the Rails' top track & field athletes are honored with painted railroad spikes.

Criteria for receiving a railroad spike can be setting a personal record, sweeping events in conference meets, or achieving season-long accomplishments.

“My first ever spike, I got rookie of the year. Which is an honor, obviously, because there’s only one rookie of the year each year,” senior Laykn Lyons said. “That kind of spurred into, almost like an addiction for collecting them in a way.”

Proctor’s head coaches, Nate Johnson and Glen Gilderman, collect the spikes along tracks throughout the city. They then paint them the school’s colors: white for the girls and green for the boys.

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About the Author

Alicia Tipcke

Strib Varsity videographer

Alicia Tipcke is a video reporter for Strib Varsity. Prior to joining the Minnesota Star Tribune in 2025, she spent seven and a half years as a multimedia journalist and sports director for WDIO-TV in Duluth. A Stillwater native, Alicia graduated from the College of St. Scholastica in 2018.

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