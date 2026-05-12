PROCTOR, Minn. – Situated just south of Duluth, Proctor was built on a blue-collar foundation of railroad workers. That hardworking mentality continues to inspire members of Proctor’s high school track and field team.

As reward for those great performances, Proctor coaches don’t hand out certificates or plaques. They hand out ornamented railroad spikes.

“The practice after we have a meet, we gather up as a team, and our coaches will give out spikes to people that show our core values of hard work, respect, and integrity. Or if they had really awesome performances,” senior Isabella McPhee said.