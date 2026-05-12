PROCTOR, Minn. – Situated just south of Duluth, Proctor was built on a blue-collar foundation of railroad workers. That hardworking mentality continues to inspire members of Proctor’s high school track and field team.
As reward for those great performances, Proctor coaches don’t hand out certificates or plaques. They hand out ornamented railroad spikes.
“The practice after we have a meet, we gather up as a team, and our coaches will give out spikes to people that show our core values of hard work, respect, and integrity. Or if they had really awesome performances,” senior Isabella McPhee said.
Criteria for receiving a railroad spike can be setting a personal record, sweeping events in conference meets, or achieving season-long accomplishments.
“My first ever spike, I got rookie of the year. Which is an honor, obviously, because there’s only one rookie of the year each year,” senior Laykn Lyons said. “That kind of spurred into, almost like an addiction for collecting them in a way.”
Proctor’s head coaches, Nate Johnson and Glen Gilderman, collect the spikes along tracks throughout the city. They then paint them the school’s colors: white for the girls and green for the boys.
Alicia Tipcke is a video reporter for Strib Varsity. Prior to joining the Minnesota Star Tribune in 2025, she spent seven and a half years as a multimedia journalist and sports director for WDIO-TV in Duluth. A Stillwater native, Alicia graduated from the College of St. Scholastica in 2018.
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