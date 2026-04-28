Nominate a high school athlete or contributor for special Strib Varsity honor

This award will be given to the student-athlete who has displayed great courage, in any form, this school year.

Strib Varsity is accepting nominations for three special honors to be announced on June 18 at the All-Minnesota Sports Awards at Allianz Field in St. Paul. Anyone can nominate a student, coach, leader or special person who contributes to high school sports. The honors are:

The Student First Award

Our academics-focused honor will be awarded to the teen athlete who has performed at a high level in the classroom.

The Difference-Maker of the Year

A highlight every year, our Difference-Maker honor will be awarded to a person who has displayed an extraordinary spirit of service and selflessness in supporting student-athletes and advancing high school athletics in their community.

Nominate now!

Nominating is easy: Just fill out our form below by May 12.

After the nomination period concludes, nominees will be evaluated and the winners will be chosen by the Strib Varsity staff.

Thank you for taking the time to nominate special individuals in our high school sports communities.