It wasn’t until his sophomore year that St. Thomas Academy’s Luke Mechtel decided swimming would be his primary sport. He also played football and baseball.

Now he’s a multi-event state champion in the water.

Last year as a junior, Mechtel was a three-time winner at the Class 1A state meet. He won the 50-yard freestyle in 20.93 seconds, the 100 breaststroke in an automatic All-America qualifying time of 55.05, and swam the second leg on the winning 200 medley relay team to help led the Cadets win their first state title since 2016.