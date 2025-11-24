Maddyn Greenway reaches another milestone for Providence Academy in loss to Hopkins

Defending Class 4A girls basketball champion Hopkins outlasted defending Class 2A champion Providence Academy 78-74 in the Tip-Off Classic on Saturday at Southwest Christian High School.

The Royals, who led 47-32 at halftime, were paced by Jaliyah Diggs, who scored 23 points. Four other players scored in double figures for the Royals: Ava Cupito had 13 points, Marianna Davis 12, Lanaia Durant 11 and Erma Walker 10.

Maddyn Greenway had 35 points, nine rebounds and six assists to lead Providence, the four-time defending state champion. With the nine rebounds, Greenway, a varsity player since seventh grade, surpassed 1,000 career rebounds to become the first girls basketball player in state history to reach at least 1,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and 1,000 assists for her career.

The 5-8 guard and Kentucky recruit has 1,048 career assists, leaving Greenway 31 from the all-time state record of 1,079 held by Maranatha’s Alaina Jarnot, who graduated in 2016.

Emma Millerbernd scored 15 points, Beckett Greenway had 12 points and Lexie Nicolai had 11 points and 10 rebounds for the Lions.

Gopher recruit Tori Oehrlein of Crosby-Ironton went into the season with 977 career assists. When she reaches 1,000 assists, she will join Greenway with at least 1,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and 1,000 assists.