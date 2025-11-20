Introducing Strib Varsity’s 2025-26 girls basketball Dream Team

From two seniors vying for the state’s all-time scoring record to underclassmen rising up the national recruiting rankings, this season of Minnesota high school girls basketball is packed with talent.
Here’s three starting lineups’ worth of student-athletes to keep an eye on this winter, Strib Varsity’s preseason Dream Team. Players are listed in alphabetical order.
Kate Amelotte
Wayzata • senior • guard/forward
The Creighton commit missed her junior season because of an ACL injury while playing soccer. After she put up 13.7 points per game for a well-rounded Wayzata team as a sophomore, the Trojans will be excited to have their strong 6-foot hybrid player back on the court for one more year.
Maddyn Greenway
Providence Academy • senior • guard
The Kentucky commit’s 32.8 points per game led undefeated Providence Academy to its fourth consecutive Class 2A title last winter, earning her Star Tribune All-Minnesota Player of the Year honors for the second consecutive season, except that in 2024 the award was known as All-Metro Player of the Year.
Explosive and quick, Greenway has Minnesota’s career scoring and assists records in reach, with 4,454 career points and 1,037 career assists. The current records are 5,060 points and 1,079 assists.
Cail Jahnke
St. Michael-Albertville • senior • guard
The speedy 6-2 wing, committed to Colorado, helped the Knights reach the Class 4A, Section 8 championship game. Jahnke topped the team with 20.1 points per game last year and was part of the Knights’ 2023 state-winning squad.
An efficient scorer with a dangerous step-back three, Johnson is ESPN’s No. 3-ranked recruit nationwide in the 2028 class. The 6-foot point guard netted 28.9 points per game as a freshman, in addition to averaging 9.1 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 3.8 steals.
Kate Holmquist
Maple Grove • senior • guard
Holmquist’s experience will be vital as the only returning starter for a Crimson team that last season reached the Class 4A title game for the first time. The Montana commit is a tenacious defender who put up 12.2 points per game for Maple Grove last winter.
Vienna Murray
East Ridge • senior • guard
Recently committed to Oklahoma, Murray helped the Raptors to a Suburban East Conference title last season. The 6-1 guard with an elite midrange shot averaged 17.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.1 steals and 2.7 assists per game.
Tori Oehrlein
Crosby-Ironton • senior • guard
Oehrlein, committed to the Gophers, is one of the state’s best scorers and rebounders, averaging 29.9 points and 16.2 boards per game as Crosby-Ironton reached its first Class 2A championship game. Her average of 6.3 steals per game also ranks among the state’s best.
The 5-11 guard’s 4,427 career points put her, like Greenway, within shooting distance of the state record. She already holds the state record in rebounds, 2,094.
Morgan Mathiowetz
Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s • junior • guard
The North Dakota State commit averaged 33.6 points per game last season, the most of any player returning this year. Helping her team to a fourth-place finish in Class 1A, the 5-8 guard made 45.7% of her three-point shots, and her 5.4 steals per game weren’t too shabby on the defensive end, either.
Mya Moore
Orono • senior • guard
The 5-10 Creighton recruit can do it all for the Spartans, averaging 23.6 points, 5.7 assists, 5.7 steals and 5.1 rebounds per game last year as Orono won the Metro West Conference title.
Amisha Ramlall
Rosemount • junior • guard
Ramlall, a Gophers commit, is one of three talented sisters on an Irish team that made the Class 4A, Section 3 title game last year. The 5-11 shooting guard averaged a team-high 21 points per game last winter and spent this preseason representing Guyana in the FIBA Caribbean Women’s Championship.
Audrey Shindelar
Stewartville • senior • guard
Committed to South Dakota State, the Tigers’ 6-0 combo guard put up 22.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.4 steals per game last season. She has helped Stewartville to three consecutive state tournament appearances.
Erma Walker
Hopkins • junior • forward
The 6-1 power forward dominated in the post for Hopkins last year, especially in the Class 4A championship game, scoring a team-high 28 points in a victory over Maple Grove. Walker averaged 13.6 points for the Royals and led the team in rebounding.
Mya Wilson
Hill-Murray • junior • guard
Widely regarded as the state’s top recruit in the 2027 class, Wilson is part of a dangerous duo with freshman sister Ashlee in the Pioneers backcourt. Wilson, an aggressive 6-1 combo guard, scored a team-high 24 points per game.
Sahara Wilson
Lakeville North • sophomore • forward/center
The 6-4 power forward is a tough defender in the paint and another member of Minnesota’s sophomore class who has moved up the national recruiting rankings, with offers from such schools as Oklahoma State, Iowa State and Pittsburgh. As a freshman, Wilson averaged 9.5 points and 8.1 rebounds per game.
Lanelle Wright
Minnetonka• senior • guard
Wright pushed the Skippers’ tempo and scored a team-high 16.5 points per game last year after serving as a major piece of Minnetonka’s 2024 state championship run. The 5-9 point guard is committed to Grand Canyon.
