Introducing Strib Varsity’s 2025-26 girls basketball Dream Team

From two seniors vying for the state’s all-time scoring record to underclassmen rising up the national recruiting rankings, this season of Minnesota high school girls basketball is packed with talent.

Here’s three starting lineups’ worth of student-athletes to keep an eye on this winter, Strib Varsity’s preseason Dream Team. Players are listed in alphabetical order.

Kate Amelotte

Wayzata • senior • guard/forward

The Creighton commit missed her junior season because of an ACL injury while playing soccer. After she put up 13.7 points per game for a well-rounded Wayzata team as a sophomore, the Trojans will be excited to have their strong 6-foot hybrid player back on the court for one more year.

Maddyn Greenway

Providence Academy • senior • guard

The Kentucky commit’s 32.8 points per game led undefeated Providence Academy to its fourth consecutive Class 2A title last winter, earning her Star Tribune All-Minnesota Player of the Year honors for the second consecutive season, except that in 2024 the award was known as All-Metro Player of the Year.

Explosive and quick, Greenway has Minnesota’s career scoring and assists records in reach, with 4,454 career points and 1,037 career assists. The current records are 5,060 points and 1,079 assists.

St. Michael-Albertville’s Cail Jahnke (1) averaged 20.1 points per game last season. (Leila Navidi/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Cail Jahnke

St. Michael-Albertville • senior • guard