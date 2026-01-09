Minnesota Top 25: Strib Varsity’s statewide girls basketball rankings

Minnesota’s girls basketball teams are nearing the midpoint of their regular-seasons schedules, but the intrigue is only just beginning.

Providence Academy’s Maddyn Greenway and Crosby-Ironton’s Tori Oehrlein both push closer to the state’s girls basketball career scoring record with each 30-point game. (Follow along with their pursuit here.)

Meanwhile, Class 4A’s top contenders begin their toughest stretch of games and are scheduled to face off against each other in the coming weeks. Matchups against section foes give a taste of what’s to come in the postseason.

Here’s how the latest power rankings shake out after the holiday break:

Minnesota Top 25

Teams are in Class 4A unless noted. Player college commitment in parentheses.

1. Hopkins (12-1) Previous rank: 1

In a rematch of last year’s Class 4A state championship game, the Royals dominated Maple Grove 89-56, with a 30-point game from junior guard Jaliyah Diggs. Hopkins followed that by nearly doubling up St. Michael-Albertville, 101-56, as all five starters scored 14 points or more.

2. Minnetonka (12-0) Previous rank: 2