Minnesota Top 25: Strib Varsity’s statewide girls basketball rankings

Over the holiday break, some of the state’s top teams suffered losses at big tournaments.

Hopkins junior guard Jaliyah Diggs run point during the Royals' win over Providence Academy at Southwest Christian High School on November 20, 2025. Diggs recently scored 30 points in the Royals' win over Maple Grove. (Cassidy Hettesheimer/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
By Cassidy Hettesheimer

The Minnesota Star Tribune

Minnesota’s girls basketball teams are nearing the midpoint of their regular-seasons schedules, but the intrigue is only just beginning.

Providence Academy’s Maddyn Greenway and Crosby-Ironton’s Tori Oehrlein both push closer to the state’s girls basketball career scoring record with each 30-point game. (Follow along with their pursuit here.)

Meanwhile, Class 4A’s top contenders begin their toughest stretch of games and are scheduled to face off against each other in the coming weeks. Matchups against section foes give a taste of what’s to come in the postseason.

Here’s how the latest power rankings shake out after the holiday break:

Minnesota Top 25

Teams are in Class 4A unless noted. Player college commitment in parentheses.

1. Hopkins (12-1) Previous rank: 1

In a rematch of last year’s Class 4A state championship game, the Royals dominated Maple Grove 89-56, with a 30-point game from junior guard Jaliyah Diggs. Hopkins followed that by nearly doubling up St. Michael-Albertville, 101-56, as all five starters scored 14 points or more.

2. Minnetonka (12-0) Previous rank: 2

The undefeated Skippers have four players — senior Le’Sedra Williams (Northern Iowa), sophomore Ari Peterson, senior Lanelle Wright (Grand Canyon) and freshman Izze Austin — averaging at least a dozen points per game.

3. Rosemount (10-0) Previous rank: 4

With strong defense and a team-high 24.1 points per game from junior guard Amisha Ramlall (Minnesota), the Irish remain perfect into the new year.

4. Providence Academy (2A, 8-3) Previous rank: 3

The Lions tested themselves with a holiday road trip to Milwaukee but fell against two of Wisconsin’s best programs, Wauwatosa East and Arrowhead. After Greenway, junior guard Emma Millerbernd is averaging 19.5 points per game.

5. Rochester Mayo (14-1) Previous rank: 6

No opponent has cracked 60 points against the Spartans since Dec. 6. Senior forward Mia Banks (Bemidji State) had 23 points to beat White Bear Lake.

6. 0rono (3A, 10-2) Previous rank: 7

When Class 3A’s top two teams faced off, senior guard Mya Moore (Creighton) scored a school-record 51 points in Orono’s 83-72 victory over section foe and defending 3A champ Benilde-St. Margaret’s.

7. Maple Grove (9-2) Previous rank: 5

A loss to Hopkins ended the Crimson’s nine-game win streak. Senior guard Sophia Anderson (Augustana) hasn’t finished a game without scoring double digits.

8. Benilde-St. Margaret’s (3A, 7-2) Previous rank: 8

The Red Knights rounded out their latest group of games with a 71-62 victory over Eden Prairie, with junior guard Sydney Friedly’s season-high 15 points leading five players in double figures.

9. Wayzata (9-3) Previous rank: 9

Well-rounded winners of five in a row since their trip to play in Iowa, 14 Trojans scored in a 118-point haul against St. Paul Como Park.

10. Eastview (10-3) Previous rank: 10

The Lightning continue to clamp down on their opponents, limiting four of their past five to 42 points or fewer. In the fifth game, senior forward Jayda Wilson scored 21 to help beat Chanhassen 68-64.

11. Waconia (12-2) Previous rank: 11

Two losses aren’t too shabby when they’ve come against Minnetonka and Rochester Mayo. Otherwise, the Wildcats are rock-solid, holding opponents to 51 points per game.

12. Hill-Murray (3A, 10-1) Previous rank: 12

The Pioneers are looking like Class 3A contenders behind the high-scoring trio of junior Mya Wilson (25.1 points per game), eighth-grader Ashlee Wilson (21.4) and sophomore Sarah Poepard (17.9).

13. East Ridge (11-3) Previous rank: 19

The Raptors are 11-1 in their past dozen games, with senior guard Vienna Murray (Oklahoma) averaging a team-best 25.5 points. She scored a season-high 37 in a 67-66 victory over Prior Lake.

14. Monticello (10-3) Previous rank: 17

Senior guard Samantha Voll (St. Thomas) scored 52 points in the Magic’s 80-58 win over Moorhead and 32 in their 63-53 win over Delano.

15. Elk River (10-2) Previous rank: 13

A seven-game win streak ended with a loss to Delano. Senior Joanna Talso’s 17.4 points per game, including a season-high 27 to beat Eagan, leads the team.

16. Marshall (3A, 9-2) Previous rank: 14

At Borch’s Holiday Classic at Southwest Minnesota State, Marshall came away with wins over Duluth Marshall and Jackson County Central.

17. Cretin-Derham Hall (3A, 8-4) Previous rank: 16

The Raiders’ only loss in their past seven games came against Wayzata. Otherwise, their defense has been tough against their Suburban East opponents.

18. Crosby-Ironton (2A, 6-1) Previous rank: 18

The Rangers are challenging themselves with a schedule that includes Class 4A’s best, but have lost games against Maple Grove, Rosemount and Hopkins. They’re still pouring in points against other small-school squads.

Aside from a scoring onslaught from Oehrlein (Minnesota), senior Lucy Lewandowski is putting up 14.7 points per game.

19. Stewartville (3A, 8-1) Previous rank: unranked

The Tigers’ first outing of the new year was a 76-65 victory over Delano, with a team-high 17 points from senior Audrey Shindelar (South Dakota State).

20. Duluth Marshall (2A, 6-4) Previous rank: 20

Like the Rangers, Duluth Marshall had some losses to larger schools but has otherwise taken care of business. Sophomore Chloe Johnson had 22 points and 15 rebounds in the Hilltoppers’ win over Goodhue, and 29 points and 21 rebounds in a loss to Marshall.

21. Delano (3A, 6-4) Previous rank: 21

The Tigers’ holiday stretch was highlighted by wins over Marshall and Elk River, with senior Abbie Pietila (Concordia-St. Paul) scoring 23 in the latter to beat the Elks 58-54.

22. New London-Spicer (2A, 10-0) Previous rank: unranked

Senior guard Taylor Munsch scored all 19 of her points in a recent win over Willmar in the second half, and she added in eight rebounds and six steals for the undefeated Wildcats.

23. Forest Lake (11-2) Previous rank: 24

The Rangers’ only pair of losses came against Hill-Murray and East Ridge in December. Senior guard Aubree Hultman (Dakota State) is scoring 16.5 points per game to lead the team.

24. Lakeville South (8-5) Previous rank: 25

The Cougars had recent losses to Rochester Mayo and East Ridge. Senior Amaya Pahl (Minnesota State Mankato), sophomore Piper Ohnstad, senior Ashlyn Williams (Rollins) and freshman Macie Henrikson are a balanced quartet, all averaging between 13.5 and 12.3 points per game.

25. Mountain Iron-Buhl (1A, 11-0) Previous rank: unranked

The Rangers are back in the lineup as the top Class 1A team. They have scored at least 80 points in their past six games, led by 19.3 points per game from sophomore guard Izzy Wiita.

