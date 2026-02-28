Full brackets announced for 2026 boys hockey state tournament

In Class 2A, Gentry Academy, a hockey-centric charter school located in Vadnais Heights, earned the No. 8 seed and will face No. 1-seeded Minnetonka in the first quarterfinal of the day on March 5 at 11 a.m. The Stars were seeded fifth in Section 4, 2A but advanced through the tournament with upset victories over Hill-Murray in the semifinals and White Bear Lake in the section final on Feb. 27.

Both teams aren’t far removed from state title-wining seasons. Minnetonka won Class 2A championships in 2018 and 2023. Gentry Academy was the Class 1A champion in 2021 before moving up to Class 2A.

The second quarterfinal of the first session on March 5 pits No. 5 seeded Grand Rapids against No. 4 seed Rosemount, two teams that have widely different hockey histories. Grand Rapids has made 17 previous trips to St. Paul for the state tournament, winning four state titles, most recently in 2017. Rosemount is making making its second tournament appearance. The Irish have made one tournament appearance before, in 1992, when it qualified for the short-lived Tier II bracket. The game follows the Gentry Academy vs. Minnetonka quarterfinal at 1 p.m.