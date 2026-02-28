Full brackets announced for 2026 boys hockey state tournament

There were no surprises among the seeds in the boys hockey state tournament this year. The surprises were limited to the section finals.
Seeds were announced Feb. 28 after the conclusion of section championship games, and the Minnesota State High School League’s collection of qualifying coaches’ seeding votes.
Here is the complete bracket for 2A, and here is the bracket for 1A.
First-round schedule
Class 2A
11 a.m. Thursday: [8] Gentry Academy (17-9-2)vs. [1] Minnetonka (24-2-2)
1 p.m. Thursday: [5] Grand Rapids (15-12-1) vs. [4] Rosemount (23-4-1)
6 p.m. Thursday: [7] Lakeville South (14-11-3) vs. [2] Moorhead (24-3-1)
8 p.m. Thursday: [6] Andover (11-14-3) vs. [3] Edina (21-6-1)
In Class 2A, Gentry Academy, a hockey-centric charter school located in Vadnais Heights, earned the No. 8 seed and will face No. 1-seeded Minnetonka in the first quarterfinal of the day on March 5 at 11 a.m. The Stars were seeded fifth in Section 4, 2A but advanced through the tournament with upset victories over Hill-Murray in the semifinals and White Bear Lake in the section final on Feb. 27.
Both teams aren’t far removed from state title-wining seasons. Minnetonka won Class 2A championships in 2018 and 2023. Gentry Academy was the Class 1A champion in 2021 before moving up to Class 2A.
The second quarterfinal of the first session on March 5 pits No. 5 seeded Grand Rapids against No. 4 seed Rosemount, two teams that have widely different hockey histories. Grand Rapids has made 17 previous trips to St. Paul for the state tournament, winning four state titles, most recently in 2017. Rosemount is making making its second tournament appearance. The Irish have made one tournament appearance before, in 1992, when it qualified for the short-lived Tier II bracket. The game follows the Gentry Academy vs. Minnetonka quarterfinal at 1 p.m.
The second session of the 2A quarterfinals finds No. 7-seed Lakeville South facing No. 2 Moorhead at 6 p.m. Lakeville South has survived a mid-season coaching upheaval when head coach Josh Storm was placed on leave and replaced by South’s girls hockey coach Kurt Weber. The Cougars are making their fourth tourney appearance in the last five years. Moorhead is the defending 2A champs.
Andover, a surprise tournament entrant, will meet Edina in the last quarterfinal of the day at 8 p.m. Andover is making its sixth appearance. The Huskies won the title in 2022. Edina’s history needs little introduction. The Hornets have been to the tournament 43 times, in different incarnations: Edina, Edina Morningside, Edina East and Edina West. The Hornets most recently won the title in 2024.
First-round schedule
Class 1A
11 a.m. Wednesday: [8] Dodge County (19-8-1) vs. [1] Hibbing/Chisholm (24-2-2)
1 p.m. Wednesday: [5] St. Cloud Cathedral (17-11-0) vs. [4] Mahtomedi (17-9-2)
6 p.m. Wednesday: [7] Mankato West (19-7-2) vs. [2] Delano (22-4-2)
The Class 1A quarterfinals find No. 1 seed Hibbing/Chisholm taking on No. 8 Dodge County on March 4 at 11 a.m. Dodge County is a cooperative composed primarily of Kasson-Mantorville and Byron. That game will be followed by a matchup between No. 4 seed Mahtomedi and No. 5 St. Cloud Cathedral. Both have won championships recently: Mahtomedi in 2023, Cathedral in 2024.
The evening bracket pits No. 2-seeded Delano against No. 7 seed Mankato West at p.m. Delano has been to the tournament on four previous occasions, most recently in 2021, followed by No. 3 Warroad vs. No. 6 Northern Lakes at 8 p.m. Northern Lakes is made up with players from Pequot Lakes, Aitkin, Crosby-Ironton and Pine River-Backus.
The Class 1A and 2A state tournament is March 4-7 at Grand Casino Arena.
You can find ticket and streaming information here.
By the numbers
The top players/teams in each statistical category that are playing in the state tournament. Note: Stats are as of 12:30 p.m. on Feb. 28
Players: Skaters
Goals
39: Daniel Halonen, F, senior, Delano, Class 1A
33: Jaxon Cook, F, soph, Gentry, Class 2A
33: Bode McConnell, F, junior, Edina, Class 2A
Assists
48: Tyden Bergeson, F, Senior, Moorhead, Class 2A
46: Brady Kangas, F, Senior, Delano, Class 1A
Points
76: Kangas, Delano
75: Bergeson, Moorhead
Goalie
Wins
22: Gavin Lamphere, Senior, Hibbing, Class 1A
20: Will Arnold, Soph, Moorhead, Class 2A
Saves (minimum 1,100 minutes played)
762: Jackson Chesak (1,362:50), Senor, Mahtomedi, Class 1A
537: Wyatt Riemer (1,102:57), Soph, Andover, Class 2A
