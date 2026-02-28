Skip to main content
Full brackets announced for 2026 boys hockey state tournament

Minnetonka received the No. 1 seed in 2A, Hibbing/Chisholm the top seed in 1A.

Minnetonka's boys hockey team received the No. 1 seed in the Class 2A tournament. The players pose with their Class 2A, Section 2 championship trophy at Ridder Arena following their 5-2 title game victory over Chanhassen Feb. 26. (Alicia Tipcke/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
By Jim Paulsen

The Minnesota Star Tribune

On Saturday, Feb. 28 the Class A and Class AA brackets were released for the 2026 boys hockey state tournament.

There were no surprises among the seeds in the boys hockey state tournament this year. The surprises were limited to the section finals.

Seeds were announced Feb. 28 after the conclusion of section championship games, and the Minnesota State High School League’s collection of qualifying coaches’ seeding votes.

Here is the complete bracket for 2A, and here is the bracket for 1A.

First-round schedule

Class 2A

11 a.m. Thursday: [8] Gentry Academy (17-9-2)vs. [1] Minnetonka (24-2-2)

1 p.m. Thursday: [5] Grand Rapids (15-12-1) vs. [4] Rosemount (23-4-1)

6 p.m. Thursday: [7] Lakeville South (14-11-3) vs. [2] Moorhead (24-3-1)

8 p.m. Thursday: [6] Andover (11-14-3) vs. [3] Edina (21-6-1)

In Class 2A, Gentry Academy, a hockey-centric charter school located in Vadnais Heights, earned the No. 8 seed and will face No. 1-seeded Minnetonka in the first quarterfinal of the day on March 5 at 11 a.m. The Stars were seeded fifth in Section 4, 2A but advanced through the tournament with upset victories over Hill-Murray in the semifinals and White Bear Lake in the section final on Feb. 27.

Both teams aren’t far removed from state title-wining seasons. Minnetonka won Class 2A championships in 2018 and 2023. Gentry Academy was the Class 1A champion in 2021 before moving up to Class 2A.

The second quarterfinal of the first session on March 5 pits No. 5 seeded Grand Rapids against No. 4 seed Rosemount, two teams that have widely different hockey histories. Grand Rapids has made 17 previous trips to St. Paul for the state tournament, winning four state titles, most recently in 2017. Rosemount is making making its second tournament appearance. The Irish have made one tournament appearance before, in 1992, when it qualified for the short-lived Tier II bracket. The game follows the Gentry Academy vs. Minnetonka quarterfinal at 1 p.m.

The second session of the 2A quarterfinals finds No. 7-seed Lakeville South facing No. 2 Moorhead at 6 p.m. Lakeville South has survived a mid-season coaching upheaval when head coach Josh Storm was placed on leave and replaced by South’s girls hockey coach Kurt Weber. The Cougars are making their fourth tourney appearance in the last five years. Moorhead is the defending 2A champs.

Moorhead senior Tyden Bergeson spoke with the Star Tribune’s Michael Rand for a special edition of the Daily Delivery podcast.

Andover, a surprise tournament entrant, will meet Edina in the last quarterfinal of the day at 8 p.m. Andover is making its sixth appearance. The Huskies won the title in 2022. Edina’s history needs little introduction. The Hornets have been to the tournament 43 times, in different incarnations: Edina, Edina Morningside, Edina East and Edina West. The Hornets most recently won the title in 2024.

First-round schedule

Class 1A

11 a.m. Wednesday: [8] Dodge County (19-8-1) vs. [1] Hibbing/Chisholm (24-2-2)

1 p.m. Wednesday: [5] St. Cloud Cathedral (17-11-0) vs. [4] Mahtomedi (17-9-2)

6 p.m. Wednesday: [7] Mankato West (19-7-2) vs. [2] Delano (22-4-2)

8 p.m. Wednesday: [6] Northern Lakes (17-10-1) vs. [3] Warroad (22-5-1)

The Class 1A quarterfinals find No. 1 seed Hibbing/Chisholm taking on No. 8 Dodge County on March 4 at 11 a.m. Dodge County is a cooperative composed primarily of Kasson-Mantorville and Byron. That game will be followed by a matchup between No. 4 seed Mahtomedi and No. 5 St. Cloud Cathedral. Both have won championships recently: Mahtomedi in 2023, Cathedral in 2024.

The evening bracket pits No. 2-seeded Delano against No. 7 seed Mankato West at p.m. Delano has been to the tournament on four previous occasions, most recently in 2021, followed by No. 3 Warroad vs. No. 6 Northern Lakes at 8 p.m. Northern Lakes is made up with players from Pequot Lakes, Aitkin, Crosby-Ironton and Pine River-Backus.

The Class 1A and 2A state tournament is March 4-7 at Grand Casino Arena.

You can find ticket and streaming information here.

By the numbers

The top players/teams in each statistical category that are playing in the state tournament. Note: Stats are as of 12:30 p.m. on Feb. 28

Players: Skaters

Goals

39: Daniel Halonen, F, senior, Delano, Class 1A

33: Jaxon Cook, F, soph, Gentry, Class 2A

33: Bode McConnell, F, junior, Edina, Class 2A

Assists

48: Tyden Bergeson, F, Senior, Moorhead, Class 2A

46: Brady Kangas, F, Senior, Delano, Class 1A

Points

76: Kangas, Delano

75: Bergeson, Moorhead

Goalie

Wins

22: Gavin Lamphere, Senior, Hibbing, Class 1A

20: Will Arnold, Soph, Moorhead, Class 2A

Saves (minimum 1,100 minutes played)

762: Jackson Chesak (1,362:50), Senor, Mahtomedi, Class 1A

537: Wyatt Riemer (1,102:57), Soph, Andover, Class 2A

Save percentage

.927%: Finn Hanson, Junior, Warroad, Class 1A

.890%: Arnold (1,201:26), Moorhead

Goals allowed

35: Hanson, Warroad

53: Arnold, Moorhead

Goals-against average

1.59: Hanson, Warroad

2.25: Arnold, Moorhead

Shutouts

5: Arnold, Moorhead

5: Hanson, Warroad

5: Sam Suja, junior, Northern Lakes, Class 1A

Team

Goals scored

168: Moorhead, Class 2A

152: Hibbing/Chisholm, Class 1A

Assists

302: Moorhead, Class 2A

259: Hibbing/Chisholm, Class 1A

Points

470: Moorhead, Class 2A

411: Hibbing/Chisholm, Class 1A

Power-play goals

35: Grand Rapids, Class 2A

31: Warroad

Short-handed goals

13: Mankato West, Class 1A

6: Lakeville South, Class 2A

Goals allowed

41: Warroad, Class 1A

38: Minnetonka, Class 2A

Goals against average

1.33: Minnetonka, Class 2A

1.46: Warroad, Class 1A

Saves

784: Mahtomedi, Class 1A

738: Edina, Class 2A

Save percentage

.932%: Minnetonka, Class 2A

.928%: Warroad, Class 1A

.928%: Mankato West, Class 1A

Shutouts

12: Minnetonka, Class 2A

9: Warroad, Class 1A

Goals per game

5.43: Hibbing/Chisholm, Class 1A

6: Moorhead, Class 2A

Power-play percentage

34.1%: Warroad, Class 1A

42.2%: Grand Rapids, Class 2A

Penalty-kill percentage

92.2%: Warroad, Class 1A

82.2%: Rosemount, Class 2A

