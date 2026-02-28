The Gentry Academy boys hockey team is less than a decade old, formed in the 2018-19 season, but the program secured its second state tournament appearance on Feb. 27.

The Stars, who upset top-seed Hill-Murray in the semifinals earlier this week, defeated No. 3 seed White Bear Lake 3-0 in the Class 2A, Section 4 championship game at Aldrich Arena.

The win was extra special for Gentry Academy, which entered the section tournament as the No. 5 seed. The Stars beat Hill-Murray 4-2 and used that momentum to their advantage in the title game.

“The boys were feeling good and confident. We knew how good we are and we love proving people wrong,” senior goaltender Gavin Grose said.

In the first period, junior defenseman Nate Wilke scored two goals just over a minute apart, the second on a power play to put the Stars ahead 2-0.

“We believed. That’s all that matters is we believed,” Wilke said.

The second period, and much of the third, went scoreless until Brekken Zabrok put away an empty-net goal with less than a minute left in the game to make the final 3-0.

Third-year head coach Kyle Follmer said Grose was key to the shutout win with his 21 saves.