Live updates from the individual competition at state wrestling

Thursday night was the end of the team competition at the state wrestling tournament, which saw St. Michael-Albertville, Simley and Staples-Motley hoist trophies.

Thursday morning marked the start of the individual competition, where hundreds of wrestlers in 13 weight classes, boys and girls, began their journey toward Saturday’s individual championship matches in the round of 16.

The quarterfinals began Friday morning and the semifinals and the second round of wrestlebacks started this afternoon.

Wrestlebacks are an opportunity for wrestlers who lost in the first round to continue to have a state-meet experience. Wrestlers qualify for wrestlebacks if the wrestler who defeated him or her continues to win. It allows a wrestler a chance to finish as high as third place.

Pulk eyes fourth title

Most people do not have fond recollections of the Covid epidemic.

For Sarah Pulk, if it wasn’t for Covid, she might not be where she is today: One of the top girls wrestlers in the state.

Pulk, a junior 190-pounder at Badger/Greenbush-Middle River, remained on pace for her fourth-consecutive state championship with a pair of victories Friday. Pulk, one of three wrestling Pulk sisters (Emily is a seventh-grader and Maddie a freshman) has been one of the most dominant girl wrestlers in its young history. Over the course of her high school career, which already includes three state titles, Pulk compiled a 92-3 record. She’s 31-0 this season.

And to think, at one time Pulk thought her athletic future was on the ice.