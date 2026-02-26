Live updates from the high school wrestling state tournament

The second day of the high school wrestling state tournament will bring state champions in classes 3A, 2A and 1A. The individual wrestling bracket for boys and girls started Thursday morning, with wrestlers looking to advance to Saturday’s individual state championship round.
Here are the matchups for the state championships beginning at 7 p.m.
Class 3A: Shakopee vs. St. Michael-Albertville
Class 2A: Simley vs. New Ulm
Class 1A: Staples-Motley vs. Chatfield
Moving as expected in individual 2A rounds
There were no upsets in the first round of the boys 2A bracket. Watertown-Mayer/Mayer Lutheran twin brothers, Joel and Titan Friederichs, won handily to move on. Joel wrestles at 121 pounds, Titan at 127.
Both University of Minnesota-bound wrestlers are undefeated and riding long winning streaks. Joel hasn’t lost since 2024 and Titan hasn’t lost since 2023.
Future Gopher and 160-pounder Cooper Rowe of Westonka advanced with a 19-4 technical fall over Kameron Sather of Dawson-Boyd/Lac qui Parle Valley. … Minneapolis North senior Johan Alcantara Lund, inproved to 42-1 with a 20-4 tech fall victory over Carson Zeise of Perham. Alcantara Lund is also a national judo champion.
The growth of girls wrestling in Minnesota, and across the nation, has been perhaps the biggest story in high school wrestling.
Minnesota’s high school wrestling state tournament, a big draw for amateur wrestling aficionados, expanded this year to four days rather than its traditional three-day format to accommodate the growing numbers of girls wrestlers.
The next logical step for the girls is a team competition. As it is, the girls state meet is strictly for individuals.
The interest is clearly there, but it will be at least two years before an MSHSL girls team tournament becomes a reality.
While the league has expressed its willingness to move girls team wrestling forward, it identified stumbling blocks that need to be rectified before a girls team tournament can become a sanctioned reality.
A girls-only high school wrestling tournament at Hopkins last December, which attracted nearly 700 girls wrestlers, illustrated the rapid growth of girls wrestling in Minnesota.
Raymond, who is 23-0 this season, starts the individual girls bracket Thursday against Sophie Johnson of United North Central Warriors.
Class 3A individual round of 16
A pair of ranked wrestlers squared off at 121 pounds, with junior Wyatt Koenen of Wayzata defeating No. 6 ranked Ian Lessard of Elk River, 7-1. … In one of the biggest upsets of the opening round, unranked Indiana Kane of White Bear Lake beat No. 3 ranked Saitaro Kong of Apple Valley 10-6, also at 121 pounds. … University of Minnesota commit Trey Beissel of Hastings moved on to the second round with an 11-4 victory over Noah Wegner of Shakopee at 133 pounds. … Grayson Eggum, sophomore son of Gophers coach Brandon Eggum, advanced at the stacked 160-pound weight class with a second-period pin of Mark Svoboda of Hastings.
Also advancing at 160 pounds were wrestlers seeded No. 2-8: Jackson Barron of Shakopee, Cavin Carlson of Willmar, Caden Staab of Northfield, Dalton Humeniuk of Moorhead, Riley Forar of Lakeville North, Dayton Dale of Forest Lake and Pierce Lewis of Eastview.
A pair of undefeated, defending state champs at 189 pounds — Moorhead’s Willam Ward and St. Michael-Albertville’s John Murphy — moved a step closer to a possible finals showdown, winning by fall.
