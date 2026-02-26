Live updates from the high school wrestling state tournament

The second day of the high school wrestling state tournament will bring state champions in classes 3A, 2A and 1A. The individual wrestling bracket for boys and girls started Thursday morning, with wrestlers looking to advance to Saturday’s individual state championship round.

Catch up on what happened on Wednesday here.

Here are the matchups for the state championships beginning at 7 p.m.

Class 3A: Shakopee vs. St. Michael-Albertville

Class 2A: Simley vs. New Ulm

Class 1A: Staples-Motley vs. Chatfield

Moving as expected in individual 2A rounds

There were no upsets in the first round of the boys 2A bracket. Watertown-Mayer/Mayer Lutheran twin brothers, Joel and Titan Friederichs, won handily to move on. Joel wrestles at 121 pounds, Titan at 127.

Joel Friederichs. (Patrick Reusse/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Both University of Minnesota-bound wrestlers are undefeated and riding long winning streaks. Joel hasn’t lost since 2024 and Titan hasn’t lost since 2023.