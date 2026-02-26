Edina, Moorhead boys hockey win section titles to earn return trip to 2A state tourney

At Ridder Arena, on a rink dotted with white hockey helmets and green gloves, Edina secured its spot in next week’s Class 2A boys hockey state tournament for the fifth year in a row and 44th time in school history with a 3-1 victory in the Section 6 championship game against Wayzata on Wednesday, Feb. 25.

Edina’s top scorer, Bode McConnell, secured the team’s ticket to state with a hat trick.

The game marked the fourth consecutive time Edina and Wayzata faced off in the section final, just two weeks after Edina lost to the Trojans 4-1.

Edina now hopes to adorn the school’s trophy case with a record 11th state title. Wayzata was looking to return to St. Paul for the first time since 2021.

“It’s exciting every time,” Edina head coach Curt Giles said. “We see how excited the kids are and how much work they put into this day in and day out. We grind them away at practice. Get them prepared for this type of stuff. It’s so much fun to watch.”

Before the two rival west metro teams hit the ice in a game of broken sticks and state tournament dreams, a line of fans curled out the door and onto the sidewalk on the University of Minnesota campus in the hour leading up to puck drop.

The first period remained scoreless until Eli Molde, the Trojans’ top goal scorer, opened up scoring with two minutes left. The shot, slipped past Edina goalie Chase Bjorgaard at close range into the left pocket, marked the senior forward’s 16th of the season. It was his fourth goal in the past four periods of play for Wayzata, with one goal in each period of the semifinal section game against Rogers on Feb. 21.

After senior forward Tommy Colmenero and junior defender Maddox Balon lofted a pass to Molde, the Wayzata student section had to be restrained from pounding on the plexiglass.