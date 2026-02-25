Here are the Minnesota boys hockey state tournament qualifiers

Section championships are being won this week all across Minnesota, with teams booking their trips to St. Paul for the boys hockey state tournament. The big show begins March 4 at Grand Casino Arena, with state champions crowned March 7.

The seeding for the two eight-team brackets will be revealed on Saturday, Feb. 28. The Minnesota State High School League will seed the teams 1 through 8 in each class.

Before then, teams across the state are competing in their section tournaments for those 16 coveted spots in the state tournament.

State qualifiers

Class 2A

Section 1: Lakeville South vs. Farmington on Thursday, Feb. 26 at 7 p.m.

Section 2: Minnetonka vs. Chanhassen on Thursday, Feb. 26 at 6 p.m.

Section 3: Rosemount (def. St. Thomas Academy)

Section 4: Championship played on Friday, Feb. 27 at 7 p.m.

Section 5: Centennial vs. Andover on Thursday, Feb. 26 at 7 p.m.