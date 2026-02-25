Skip to main content
Here are the Minnesota boys hockey state tournament qualifiers

Section championships will wrap up Friday, and the 16 qualifiers will be seeded in the Class 2A and 1A tournaments on Saturday.

Minnetonka will face Chanhassen in the Section 2, Class 2A final at Ridder Arena on Thursday, Feb. 26 at 6 p.m. (Jeff Wheeler/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune

Section championships are being won this week all across Minnesota, with teams booking their trips to St. Paul for the boys hockey state tournament. The big show begins March 4 at Grand Casino Arena, with state champions crowned March 7.

The seeding for the two eight-team brackets will be revealed on Saturday, Feb. 28. The Minnesota State High School League will seed the teams 1 through 8 in each class.

Before then, teams across the state are competing in their section tournaments for those 16 coveted spots in the state tournament.

State qualifiers

Class 2A

Section 1: Lakeville South vs. Farmington on Thursday, Feb. 26 at 7 p.m.

Section 2: Minnetonka vs. Chanhassen on Thursday, Feb. 26 at 6 p.m.

Section 3: Rosemount (def. St. Thomas Academy)

Section 4: Championship played on Friday, Feb. 27 at 7 p.m.

Section 5: Centennial vs. Andover on Thursday, Feb. 26 at 7 p.m.

Section 6: Edina vs. Wayzata on Wednesday, Feb. 25 at 6 p.m.

Section 7: Rock Ridge vs. Grand Rapids on Thursday, Feb. 26 at 7 p.m.

Section 8: Moorhead vs. Elk River/Zimmerman on Wednesday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m.

Class 1A

Section 1: Northfield vs. Dodge County on Wednesday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m.

Section 2: Blake vs. Delano on Thursday, Feb. 26 at 7 p.m.

Section 3: Luverne vs. Mankato West on Wednesday, Feb. 25 at 7:30 p.m.

Section 4: Mahtomedi vs. Chisago Lakes on Thursday, Feb. 26 at 7 p.m.

Section 5: Monticello vs. St. Cloud Cathedral on Wednesday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m.

Section 6: Sartell vs. Northern Lakes Thursday, Feb. 26 at 7 p.m.

Section 7: Hibbing/Chisholm vs. Cloquet/Esko/Carlton on Wednesday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m.

Section 8: Warroad vs. Detroit Lakes on Thursday, Feb. 26 at 7 p.m.

