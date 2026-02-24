Skip to main content
Strib Varsity Homepage

Minnesota Top 25: Strib Varsity’s statewide boys hockey rankings

Section playoffs edition: Many of state’s best teams are still vying for section championships this week to advance to state.

Mahtomedi defenseman Brock Gutterman (22) takes a shot on Minnetonka goaltender Evan Enck (30) in the first period of a MSHSL boys hockey game between Minnetonka and Mahtomedi Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026 at Pagel Ice Arena in Minnetonka, Minn. (Anthony Soufflé/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
Comment

By Jim Paulsen

The Minnesota Star Tribune

Now that we’re well into section playoffs, and only a few days away from determining the 16 teams that will make up the state tournament field, we’re adapting our Minnesota Top 25 rankings. I’ve included only teams that remain alive heading into Tuesday.

Nine teams that were ranked last week lost in the section playoffs, including two teams that were in the top 5. Teams dropping out made room for previously unranked teams that deserve stick taps for moving on successfully.

Minnesota Top 25

All teams are Class 2A unless otherwise noted.

1. Minnetonka (23-2-2). Previous: 2

Next: Thursday, Feb. 26, vs. Chanhassen in Section 2, Class 2A final, at Ridder Arena, 6 p.m.

2. Moorhead (23-3-1). Previous: 3

Next: Wednesday, Feb. 25, vs. Elk River/Zimmerman in Section 8, 2A final, at Alexandria

3. St. Thomas Academy (21-4-2). Previous: 4

ADVERTISEMENT

Next: Tuesday, Feb. 24, vs. Rosemount in Section 3, 2A final, at University of St. Thomas, 7 p.m.

4. Edina (20-6-1). Previous: 5

Next: Wednesday, Feb. 25, vs. Wayzata in Section 6, 2A final, at Ridder Arena, 6 p.m.

Related Coverage

5. Hibbing/Chisholm (1A, 23-2-2). Previous: 7

Next: Wednesday, Feb. 25 vs. Cloquet/Esko/Carlton in Section 7, 1A final, at Duluth Amsoi; Arena, 7 p.m.

6. Rosemount (22-4-1). Previous: 8

Next: Tuesday, Feb. 24, vs. St. Thomas Academy, in Section 3 ,2A final, at University of St. Thomas, 7 p.m.

7. Hill-Murray (18-6-2). Previous: 9

Next: Tuesday, Feb. 24, vs. Gentry Academy in Section 4, 2A semifinals, at Aldrich Arena, 5 p.m.

8. Sartell (1A, 24-3-0). Previous: 10.

Next: Thursday, Feb. 26, vs. Northern Lakes in the Section 6. 1A final, at St. Cloud MAC, 7 p.m.

9. Warroad (1A, 21-5-1). Previous: 11.

Next: Thursday, Feb. 26, vs. Detroit Lakes in the Section 8, 1A final, at Englestad Arena, Thief River Falls, 7 p.m.

10. Delano (1A, 20-4-2). Previous:14

Next: Tuesday, Feb. 24, vs. Orono in the Section 2, 1A semifinals at St. Louis Park Rec, 5 p.m.

11. Northfield (1A, 23-3-1). Previous: 16

Next: Wednesday, Feb. 25, vs. Dodge County in Section 1, 1A final at Rochester Rec Center, 7 p.m.

12. Centennial (18-9-0). Previous: 19

Next: Thursday, Feb. 26, vs. Andover in the Section 5, 2A final, at Elk River Arena, 7 p.m.

13. Rock Ridge (16-11-0). Previous: Unranked

Next: Thursday, Feb. 26, vs. Grand Rapids in the Section 7, 2A final at Duluth Amsoil Arena, 7 p.m.

14. Grand Rapids (14-12-1). Previous: Unranked

Next: Thursday, Feb. 26, vs. Rock Ridge in the Section 7, 2A final at Duluth Amsoil Arena, 7 p.m.

15. Chanhassen (18-7-2). Previous: 22

Next: Thursday, Feb. 26, vs. Minnetonka in the Section 2, 2A final. Al Ridder Arena, 6 p.m.

16. Stillwater (16-9-1). Previous: Unranked

Next: Wednesday, Feb. 25, vs. White Bear Lake in the Section 4, 2A semifinals, at Aldrich Arena, 8 p.m.

17. Wayzata (14-11-2). Previous: Unranked

Next: Wednesday, Feb. 25, vs. Edina in Section 6, 2A final, at Ridder Arena, 6 p.m.

18. Mahtomedi (1A, 15-9-2). Previous: 20

Next: Tuesday, Feb. 24 vs. Hastings in the Section 4, 1A semifinals, at Aldrich Arena, 5 p.m.

19. Elk River/Zimmerman (16-10-1). Previous: Unranked

Next: Wednesday, Feb. 25, vs. Moorhead in the Section 8, 2A final at Alexandria, 5:30 p.m.

20. Blake (1A, 17-7-2). Previous: Unranked

Next: Tuesday, Feb. 24, vs. Minneapolis in the Section 2, 1A semifinals, at St. Louis Park. 7:30 p.m.

21. Lakeville South (13-11-3). Previous: Unranked

Next: Thursday, Feb. 26 vs. Farmington in the Section 1, 2A final, at Rochester Rec Center, 7 p.m.

22. Farmington (20-6-1). Previous: 23

Next: Thursday, Feb. 26 vs. Lakeville South in the Section 1, 2A final, at Rochester Rec Center, 7 p.m.

23. Luverne (1A, 23-4-1). Previous: 25

Next: Wednesday, Feb. 25 vs. Mankato West in the Section 3, 1A final at Gustavus (St. Peter) 7:30 p.m.

24. White Bear Lake (12-11-3). Previous: unranked

Next: Wednesday, Feb. 25 vs. Stillwater in the Section 4, 2A semifinals, at Aldrich Arena, 8 p.m.

25. Andover (10-14-1). Previous: unranked

Next: Thursday, Feb. 26 vs. Centennial in the 5, 2A final, at Elk River Arena, 7 p.m.

Comment

About the Author

Jim Paulsen

Reporter

Jim Paulsen is a high school sports reporter for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

See More

More From Boys Hockey

What to watch this week: Boys basketball regular season comes to a close

Strib Varsity

Minnesota high school boys hockey section finals preview

Boys Hockey

Comments