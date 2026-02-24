Minnesota Top 25: Strib Varsity’s statewide boys hockey rankings

Now that we’re well into section playoffs, and only a few days away from determining the 16 teams that will make up the state tournament field, we’re adapting our Minnesota Top 25 rankings. I’ve included only teams that remain alive heading into Tuesday.

Nine teams that were ranked last week lost in the section playoffs, including two teams that were in the top 5. Teams dropping out made room for previously unranked teams that deserve stick taps for moving on successfully.

Minnesota Top 25

All teams are Class 2A unless otherwise noted.

1. Minnetonka (23-2-2). Previous: 2

Next: Thursday, Feb. 26, vs. Chanhassen in Section 2, Class 2A final, at Ridder Arena, 6 p.m.

2. Moorhead (23-3-1). Previous: 3

Next: Wednesday, Feb. 25, vs. Elk River/Zimmerman in Section 8, 2A final, at Alexandria

3. St. Thomas Academy (21-4-2). Previous: 4