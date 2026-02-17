Boys hockey: 12 players who will matter in the section hockey playoffs

Here’s 12 players who will matter in the boys hockey section hockey playoffs as teams compete for a spot in the 2026 state tournament at Grand Casino Arena. March 4-7.

Class 2A

Grayson Hangii, Hill-Murray senior goalie: The Pioneers have depended all season on Hangii’s quick glove-hand.

Danny Browning, Minnetonka senior defenseman: The sure-and-steady leader of the Skippers’ stellar defensive unit.

Cole Bumgarner, Rogers, senior forward: Bumgarner has 22 goals, 28 assists and uncanny rink awareness.

Bode McConnell, Edina, senior forward: Every top team needs a goal scorer to count on. McConnell and his 29 goals fits that role to a T.

Brandon Mickelson, Moorhead, senior defenseman: With so much attention paid to the Spuds’ offensive frontlines, Mickelson mans the blueline capably.

Cole Braunshausen, St. Thomas Academy, senior forward: Want to know the definition of a rink-rat? That’s Braunshausen, who lives to be one the ice.

Class 1A

Maddux Domagala, Luverne, senior forward: 42 goals and 82 points lead the 12-4-1 Cardinals.