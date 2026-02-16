No. 7 Armstrong/Cooper vs. No. 2 Edina
Thursday, Feb. 19, at 7 p.m. at Braemar Arena
The Hornets (18-6-1), No. 5 in the Minnesota Top 25, host the Wings (11-14). Armstrong/Cooper forwards Niklas Anderson and Brady Northrup have 53 and 52 points this season. Edina is led by senior forward Tucker Johnson, who has 14 goals and 40 assists, and junior forward Bode McConnell, who has 29 goals and 19 assists. Hornets senior goalie Chase Bjorgaard has a 12-4-1 record and a .911 save percentage.
No. 6 Benilde-St. Margaret’s vs. No. 3 Holy Angels
Wednesday, Feb. 18, at 7 p.m. at Richfield Ice Arena
The Stars (19-6), No. 18 in the Minnesota Top 25, host the Red Knights (10-12-3). Holy Angels won 5-2 when the teams met Dec. 19, with Stars senior forward Cole Cheeseman recording a hat trick.
Comments