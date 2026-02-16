One of the state’s most competitive boys hockey section tournaments is being livestreamed exclusively on Strib Varsity, and you don’t want to miss a second.

Every game in every round of the Class 2A, Section 6 boys hockey tournament is being streamed on Strib Varsity and will be available for replay after.

The quarterfinals begin Wednesday, Feb. 18, with three of the matchups, all at 7 p.m.:

The fourth quarterfinal is Thursday, Feb. 19, at 7 p.m.:

The semifinals are Saturday, Feb. 21, at Bloomington Ice Garden. The winners of Armstrong/Cooper vs. Edina and Benilde-St. Margaret’s vs. Holy Angels play at noon, and the winners of Hopkins vs. Rogers and Buffalo vs. Wayzata play at 4 p.m.

The winners of the semifinals will meet in the championship game on Wednesday, Feb. 25, at 6 p.m. at Ridder Arena.

Quarterfinals

No. 8 Hopkins vs. No. 1 Rogers

Wednesday, Feb. 18, at 7 p.m. at Rogers Ice Arena