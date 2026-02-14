February 14, 2026 at 10:53 AM

Two girls hockey state championships will be crowned at Grand Casino Arena next week.

The Class 1A and 2A state tournaments will run from Wednesday, Feb. 18, to Saturday, Feb. 21.

Here is the complete bracket for 2A, and here is the bracket for 1A.

Seeds were announced Saturday morning after the conclusion of section championship matches and Minnesota State High School League’s collection of qualifying coaches’ seeding votes.

First-round schedule

Class 2A

11 a.m. Thursday: [8] Lakeville North (17-9-2) vs. [1] Hill-Murray (23-3-1)

1 p.m. Thursday: [5] Bemidji (20-5-1) vs. [4] Edina (18-4-3)

6 p.m. Thursday: [7] Farmington (22-4-1) vs. [2] Centennial/Spring Lake Park (24-3-1)

8 p.m. Thursday: [6] Andover (17-10-1) vs. [3] Holy Family (22-3)