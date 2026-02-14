Skip to main content
Hill-Murray, Warroad land No. 1 seeds in girls hockey state tournament

Centennial/Spring Lake Park, Holy Family seeded second and third in 2A; Breck and Blake take No. 2 and No. 3 spots in 1A.

Hill-Murray, the 2025 Class 2A girls hockey state champions, will look to defend its title at next week's state tournament. ] AARON LAVINSKY • aaron.lavinsky@startribune.com (Aaron Lavinsky/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
By Cassidy Hettesheimer

The Minnesota Star Tribune

Two girls hockey state championships will be crowned at Grand Casino Arena next week.

The Class 1A and 2A state tournaments will run from Wednesday, Feb. 18, to Saturday, Feb. 21.

Here is the complete bracket for 2A, and here is the bracket for 1A.

Seeds were announced Saturday morning after the conclusion of section championship matches and Minnesota State High School League’s collection of qualifying coaches’ seeding votes.

First-round schedule

Class 2A

11 a.m. Thursday: [8] Lakeville North (17-9-2) vs. [1] Hill-Murray (23-3-1)

1 p.m. Thursday: [5] Bemidji (20-5-1) vs. [4] Edina (18-4-3)

6 p.m. Thursday: [7] Farmington (22-4-1) vs. [2] Centennial/Spring Lake Park (24-3-1)

8 p.m. Thursday: [6] Andover (17-10-1) vs. [3] Holy Family (22-3)

Class 1A

11 a.m. Wednesday: [8] Luverne (19-9-9) vs. [1] Warroad (20-5-1)

1 p.m. Wednesday: [5] Proctor/Hermantown (18-6-2) vs. [4] Dodge County (20-6-1)

6 p.m. Wednesday: [7] St. Cloud (18-9-0) vs. [2] Breck (25-1-1)

8 p.m. Wednesday: [6] Mankato East (24-2-1) vs. [3] Blake (21-6)

