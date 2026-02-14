Two girls hockey state championships will be crowned at Grand Casino Arena next week.
The Class 1A and 2A state tournaments will run from Wednesday, Feb. 18, to Saturday, Feb. 21.
Here is the complete bracket for 2A, and here is the bracket for 1A.
Seeds were announced Saturday morning after the conclusion of section championship matches and Minnesota State High School League’s collection of qualifying coaches’ seeding votes.
First-round schedule
Class 2A
11 a.m. Thursday: [8] Lakeville North (17-9-2) vs. [1] Hill-Murray (23-3-1)
1 p.m. Thursday: [5] Bemidji (20-5-1) vs. [4] Edina (18-4-3)
6 p.m. Thursday: [7] Farmington (22-4-1) vs. [2] Centennial/Spring Lake Park (24-3-1)
8 p.m. Thursday: [6] Andover (17-10-1) vs. [3] Holy Family (22-3)
