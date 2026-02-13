Girls hockey: Hill-Murray trips Woodbury, and Andover’s headed to state again

Class 2A, Section 4

Hill Murray 5, Woodbury 1

Watching Hill-Murray put away last year’s Minnesota Girls Hockey Class 2A state title game in double overtime on the ice at Xcel Energy Center, there was a sense of preemptive déjà vu — that, if the Pioneers played their cards right, they could be back in the same place next year, and even the year after that.

A flurry of fleet underclassmen led them in scoring, then-freshman Piper Tam anchored them in net and bright young defenders filled the ranks of the blue line.

The name of the rink might have changed to Grand Casino Arena since the last time the defending champs made the trip to St. Paul, but after Thursday’s 5-1 section championship win over Woodbury, the goal for the Pioneers next week will be the same.

Repeat the feat of back-to-back titles, which they accomplished in 2014 and 2015.

The No. 2-seeded Royals (26-0-1) entered Thursday’s Class 2A, Section 4 title game undefeated but having not been tested against top-seeded Hill-Murray (22-3-1) since last year’s Class 2A, Section 4 title game, a 4-1 Pioneers win.

Despite a 36-save performance from Woodbury’s standout junior goaltender Alyssa Polaski, Hill-Murray showed just how many options it has when in need of a postseason hero.

The Pioneers pulled ahead just under four minutes in, thanks to a no-look drop-back pass from junior forward Elliana Engelhardt (a Minnesota State Mankato commit) to set up junior forward Jaycee Chatleain (Minnesota).

“Playing a team like this, it’s going to be hard,” Chatleain said. As defending champs, “everyone’s going to give you their best game. ... You have to lay out for pucks. Every rebound, every chance you get, you’ve got to take advantage.”