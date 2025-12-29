It’s a holiday week, but Strib Varsity still has plenty of high school hockey and basketball games for you to watch. Here’s the scoop on what’s coming up (and you can always find our streaming schedule right here):

Monday at 7:30 p.m., girls basketball: Duluth Marshall vs. Marshall. The Tigers, No. 14 in Strib Varsity’s Minnesota Top 25, play No. 20 Duluth Marshall and Chloe Johnson, the state’s top recruit in the 2028 class, at Southwest Minnesota State.

Tuesday at 1 p.m., girls hockey: Hutchinson vs. Chisago Lakes. The Wildcats, No. 12 in the Class 1A coaches poll, host the No. 13 Tigers.

Tuesday at 3 p.m., girls hockey: Proctor/Hermantown vs. Thief River Falls. The Mirage, No. 17 in Strib Varsity’s Minnesota Top 25 and No. 4 in the Class 1A coaches poll, visit the Prowlers, who have won 10 of their last 11 games and are No. 17 in Class 1A.

Tuesday at 4 p.m., girls basketball: Hopkins vs. Crosby-Ironton. The Royals, No. 1 in the Minnesota Top 25, visit Gophers commit Tori Oehrlein and the No. 18 Rangers in the first game of a basketball doubleheader at Crosby-Ironton.

Tuesday at 6 p.m., boys basketball: Crosby-Ironton Holiday Tournament Championship Game. After the Crosby-Ironton girls basketball team plays Hopkins, the winners of Monday’s boys basketball games will take the court. It will be Proctor or Deer River vs. Fond du Lac Ojibwe or Crosby-Ironton.

Friday at 2 p.m., boys hockey: Northern Lakes vs. Chisago Lakes. The Wildcats, No. 15 in the Class 1A coaches poll, host the No. 18 Lightning.

Friday at 7 p.m., boys basketball: East Ridge vs. Totino-Grace. The Eagles, No. 2 in Strib Varsity’s Minnesota Top 25, host the No. 7 Raptors. The game is also a Strictly x Strib Varsity Tour stop, so look out for a video recap Saturday on stribvarsity.com and social media.