What to watch this week: Top girls basketball recruits, big hockey games at a new arena and more

Say goodbye to 2025 and hello to 2026 with a full slate of livestreams this week on Strib Varsity, including Hopkins vs. Crosby-Ironton girls basketball and East Ridge vs. Totino-Grace boys basketball.

Watch Gophers commit Tori Oehrlein, pictured during the 2025 Class 2A girls basketball state championship game, on Strib Varsity on Tuesday when Crosby-Ironton hosts Hopkins. (Leila Navidi/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune

It’s a holiday week, but Strib Varsity still has plenty of high school hockey and basketball games for you to watch. Here’s the scoop on what’s coming up (and you can always find our streaming schedule right here):

Monday at 7:30 p.m., girls basketball: Duluth Marshall vs. Marshall. The Tigers, No. 14 in Strib Varsity’s Minnesota Top 25, play No. 20 Duluth Marshall and Chloe Johnson, the state’s top recruit in the 2028 class, at Southwest Minnesota State.

Tuesday at 1 p.m., girls hockey: Hutchinson vs. Chisago Lakes. The Wildcats, No. 12 in the Class 1A coaches poll, host the No. 13 Tigers.

Tuesday at 3 p.m., girls hockey: Proctor/Hermantown vs. Thief River Falls. The Mirage, No. 17 in Strib Varsity’s Minnesota Top 25 and No. 4 in the Class 1A coaches poll, visit the Prowlers, who have won 10 of their last 11 games and are No. 17 in Class 1A.

Tuesday at 4 p.m., girls basketball: Hopkins vs. Crosby-Ironton. The Royals, No. 1 in the Minnesota Top 25, visit Gophers commit Tori Oehrlein and the No. 18 Rangers in the first game of a basketball doubleheader at Crosby-Ironton.

Tuesday at 6 p.m., boys basketball: Crosby-Ironton Holiday Tournament Championship Game. After the Crosby-Ironton girls basketball team plays Hopkins, the winners of Monday’s boys basketball games will take the court. It will be Proctor or Deer River vs. Fond du Lac Ojibwe or Crosby-Ironton.

Friday at 2 p.m., boys hockey: Northern Lakes vs. Chisago Lakes. The Wildcats, No. 15 in the Class 1A coaches poll, host the No. 18 Lightning.

Friday at 7 p.m., boys basketball: East Ridge vs. Totino-Grace. The Eagles, No. 2 in Strib Varsity’s Minnesota Top 25, host the No. 7 Raptors. The game is also a Strictly x Strib Varsity Tour stop, so look out for a video recap Saturday on stribvarsity.com and social media.

Saturday at noon, girls hockey: North Shore vs. Proctor/Hermantown. The Mirage, No. 17 in the Minnesota Top 25 and No. 4 in Class 1A, host the Storm, No. 14 in Class 1A, in the grand opening of the NorthStar Ford Arena.

Saturday at 1 p.m., boys hockey: Eden Prairie vs. Hermantown. The doubleheader at NorthStar Ford Arena continues with the Hawks, No. 9 in Strib Varsity’s Minnesota Top 25, hosting the No. 22 Eagles.

Saturday at 1 p.m., girls basketball: Hill-Murray vs. Totino-Grace. The Eagles, sitting at 5-5 after two consecutive losses, can make a statement when they host the Pioneers, No. 12 in the Minnesota Top 25.

Strib Varsity livestreaming

You are able to watch more high school sporting events livestreamed on our site, and other sites, than ever before. We see it as another way to serve one of our goals: to celebrate and showcase student-athletes, teams and communities across Minnesota. If you want to suggest your favorite team for a Strib Varsity livestream, please email Strib Varsity Partnerships Editor Jocelyn Huang at jocelyn.huang@startribune.com. And you can find a few tips about watching our livestreams here.

Comments