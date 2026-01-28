Buffalo is the biggest surprise in Minnesota high school basketball

Buffalo boys basketball coach Josh Ortmann knew there was potential with this season’s team.

Success, though, has come more quickly than he anticipated.

Behind two sophomore standouts, an inexperienced group has blossomed into a team with a 15-1 record — surpassing the total number of wins for last year’s team — and the No. 3 ranking in Class 4A, the state’s largest classification in basketball.

With the state tournament less than two months away, the Bison have become Minnesota’s most surprising basketball success story this season.

“We’re with the kids every day, and we get to see them,” Ortmann said. “We kind of knew we had some kids coming up where there was a lot of potential there.”

So far, Buffalo has defeated Lake Conference opponents like Hopkins, Eden Prairie and Maple Grove. The Bison have to play those teams again, along with defending state champion Wayzata, which is in their section.

The Bison’s only loss was 91-60 at Wayzata on Jan. 6, but that didn’t shake their confidence. The teams meet again Friday at Buffalo tied at 6-1 at the top of the league.

In the latest 4A coaches poll top 10, the Bison are behind Tartan and Wayzata, which are tied for No. 1.