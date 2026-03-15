Providence Academy pulls off five-peat and gives Maddyn Greenway historic ending to her career

As Providence Academy edged closer and closer to beating Duluth Marshall in the Class 2A girls basketball state championship game on March 14, the public address announcer asked coaches in attendance to stand to be applauded for helping to grow the game.
The crowd could have easily turned to Maddyn Greenway, taking one last bow.
Few players in recent years have made a bigger impact on Minnesota girls basketball than Greenway, who ended her storied high school career leading the Lions to a record fifth straight state title in a 95-60 victory Saturday at Williams Arena.
“The way we do it is super fun to watch,” said Greenway, who finished with 33 points, 13 assists and nine rebounds. “I’ve had a lot of little girls come up to me and say they’ve been inspired by our team — and me specifically. That’s the kind of legacy you want to leave.”
As if the five-peat and being named a McDonald’s All-American and Minnesota girls player of the year weren’t enough to cement her legacy, she was the GOAT when it comes to scoring as well for the Lions (28-4).
The exuberant and uber-competitive Greenway racked up 5,621 career points — setting the bar pretty high to break her state all-time record for boys and girls hoops.
Greenway also scored 1,167 points, breaking Rebekah Dahlman’s previous single-season state record of 1,165 points scored in 2013.
“Maddyn was already on a historic pace,” Providence Academy coach Conner Goetz said. “But for her to put a cap on it like this it’s the perfect ending to maybe the most legendary career ever. For us to be able to send her off this way is something I never imagined.”
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Goetz, who coached Greenway for the first time on the varsity in the seventh grade, said he “dreamed” of the moment he subbed her out of the game one last time.
“I knew she would cry,” he said. “I knew I would cry. It was incredibly special.”
The tears kept coming for Greenway’s coach and her teammates after the championship trophy ceremony, especially her younger sister, Beckett.
Nobody looked up to Greenway more as a role model, as a teammate, as a sister and as a friend. Now that time with the Greenway sisters leading Providence Academy to championships together has concluded. There was a feeling of gratitude but also sadness when they embraced as the older Greenway checked out of the game.
“Obviously, I have my parents,” said Beckett, a freshman guard. “But to have someone like Maddyn in my life, I think I’m so blessed.”
The emotions that overflowed after the game for Greenway and company were kept in check and showed up in the form of determination to prove the Lions were definitely the superior team Saturday.
After falling behind early in the first half, the Lions took control for good with a 21-4 run, which turned into 14 fast-break points off 13 turnovers by the Hilltoppers.
In the matchup of superstar prospects, Greenway outscored Duluth Marshall’s Chloe Johnson 14-10 in the first half to help the Lions lead 40-27 at halftime.
Johnson, who averaged 30 points, was held to 22 points on 9-for-20 shooting.
Providence Academy junior forward Lexie Nicolai had three fouls in the first half, but she was still able to provide an inside presence with 19 points on 9-for-9 shooting and 13 rebounds.
Emma Millerbernd, another junior, finished with 21 points and six assists. Beckett Greenway had eight of her 10 points in the second half, to also go with five of the team’s 16 steals.
Marcus Fuller is Strib Varsity's Insider reporter, providing high school beat coverage, features, analysis and recruiting updates. He's a former longtime Gophers and college sports writer for the Minnesota Star Tribune.
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