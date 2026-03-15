Providence Academy pulls off five-peat and gives Maddyn Greenway historic ending to her career

As Providence Academy edged closer and closer to beating Duluth Marshall in the Class 2A girls basketball state championship game on March 14, the public address announcer asked coaches in attendance to stand to be applauded for helping to grow the game.

The crowd could have easily turned to Maddyn Greenway, taking one last bow.

Few players in recent years have made a bigger impact on Minnesota girls basketball than Greenway, who ended her storied high school career leading the Lions to a record fifth straight state title in a 95-60 victory Saturday at Williams Arena.

“The way we do it is super fun to watch,” said Greenway, who finished with 33 points, 13 assists and nine rebounds. “I’ve had a lot of little girls come up to me and say they’ve been inspired by our team — and me specifically. That’s the kind of legacy you want to leave.”

As if the five-peat and being named a McDonald’s All-American and Minnesota girls player of the year weren’t enough to cement her legacy, she was the GOAT when it comes to scoring as well for the Lions (28-4).

The exuberant and uber-competitive Greenway racked up 5,621 career points — setting the bar pretty high to break her state all-time record for boys and girls hoops.

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Greenway also scored 1,167 points, breaking Rebekah Dahlman’s previous single-season state record of 1,165 points scored in 2013.

“Maddyn was already on a historic pace,” Providence Academy coach Conner Goetz said. “But for her to put a cap on it like this it’s the perfect ending to maybe the most legendary career ever. For us to be able to send her off this way is something I never imagined.”