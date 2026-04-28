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Shannon Currier hired as new football coach at Benilde-St. Margaret’s

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Currier, a former head coach at Concordia University-St. Paul, resigned from the position at DeLaSalle to lead the Red Knights.

Shannon Currier accepted the head coaching job at DeLaSalle in January, but confirmed Tuesday, April 28 he accepted the head football coaching position at Benilde-St. Margaret’s. (Aaron Lavinsky/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
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By Jim Paulsen

The Minnesota Star Tribune

Shannon Currier’s time as the head football coach at DeLaSalle is already over.

Currier accepted the head coaching job at DeLaSalle in January, but confirmed Tuesday, April 28 he accepted the head football coaching position at Benilde-St. Margaret’s.

“I’m grateful for my time at DeLaSalle and the opportunity they gave me,“ Currier said. ”They have great people there, but Benilde-St. Margaret’s is the right place for me. They have one of the top programs in the state and there is so much potential there. It’s a chance to get a great program moving forward."

Currier thanked DeLaSalle athletic director Austin Junker for his understanding about moving to a new job without having coached a game at DeLaSalle.

“Junker was very understanding and supportive,” Currier said. “It’s challenging to change after you develop relationships. I was in the weight room with them every day. It’s painful but you move on. Kids are resilient.”

Currier, a graduate of the former Cosmos High School — now Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City High School — and a former college quarterback at Hamline University, had mostly coached at the college level, including two stints as the head coach at Concordia University-St. Paul before taking the job at DeLaSalle in January.

Currier knows he’ll have to prove his value to the Benilde-St. Margaret’s football community, but is looking forward to the challenge. He said he’s not an opportunist, constantly looking for the next job, but sees Benilde-St. Margaret’s as his long-term future position.

“It’s the best move for me and my family,” he said. “I like that it’s a faith-based school, which is important, and the administration has shown a real commitment to football.”

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Benilde-St. Margaret’s has a middle-school component, a natural feeder program for the football team.

“That’s a great way to keep the program moving forward,” said Currier, who stressed that his immediate focus will be the high school program. “When kids get older, they can just move to over to the high school team.”

Currier replaces Brad Anderson, who coached the team in 2024 and 2025.

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Jim Paulsen

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Jim Paulsen is a high school sports reporter for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

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