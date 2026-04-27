Minnesota girls lacrosse team state rankings

Minnetonka sits atop the Lake Conference girls lacrosse standings with an undefeated record of 4-0. The Skippers are also the No. 1 girls lacrosse team in the state, according to the Minnesota Girls Lacrosse Coaches Association’s top 10 poll.

The Skippers, who are averaging 15 goals per game, missed the state tournament last season after making their first appearance in 2024. This season, they have defeated Orono, Chanhassen, Eden Prairie and Wayzata.

Defending champion Prior Lake is ranked second with a 5-1 record.

Minnetonka is the only undefeated team in the top 10.

Teams

1. Minnetonka (4-0)

2. Prior Lake (5-1)

3. Stillwater (4-1)

4. Orono (4-1)