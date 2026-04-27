Minnesota Top 25: Statewide baseball rankings from Prep Baseball Minnesota

The Mounds View baseball team continues to set the tone at No. 1, and it’s showing on the mound.

The Mustangs stayed unbeaten with victories over East Ridge, Roseville and Woodbury, and their starters combined for two earned runs and 35 strikeouts in 17 innings. It has been a complete effort, led by a pitching staff that is attacking early and finishing hitters.

Farmington moves into the No. 2 spot after stacking wins, including an extra-inning victory over a top-10 Rosemount team. Chaska sits right behind the Tigers at No. 3 after a 2-1 week with wins over Chanhassen and Rogers. There is added intrigue here as well, with Gophers commit Parker Killian nearing a return to the mound, which would only raise the ceiling.

Shakopee made one of the more notable jumps this week, moving into the top five after outscoring opponents 13-3 during a three-game stretch. The Sabers have a big week ahead with games against Farmington and Rosemount.

Minnetonka is starting to find its rhythm, working back into the top 10 behind victories over Wayzata and Maple Grove, two programs that carry weight.

The next group continues to build strong cases. Mahtomedi and Two Rivers, each with one loss so far, move into the top 10. Connor Finn, reportedly up to 95 mph this spring, has dominated for Mahtomedi. He has given up one hit and one unearned run and struck out 27 batters in 14 innings across three starts. For Two Rivers, Patrick Karlen delivered a pair of home runs during the week, helping extend a winning streak.

Woodbury keeps trending forward, with its only loss last week coming in a tight game against the top-ranked Mustangs. Rosemount has quietly put together a strong start as well, with its only losses coming against top-tier competition. Junior catcher Charlie Wielinski was a key piece in the middle of the order this week, going 6-for-11 with extra-base impact and driving in six.

There is depth in the middle of the rankings. Stillwater and Orono both took steps forward with productive weeks, and there is more arriving behind them. St. Michael-Albertville, Monticello, Centennial and Delano all enter the rankings, adding to a group that continues to tighten as the season moves forward.