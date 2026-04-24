Minnesota’s largest indoor ice rink is in desperate need of repair

Four compressors, with the rumble of V10 engines, noisily clanged deep within the National Sports Center Super Rink, keeping the arena near arctic temps on a warm early spring morning in Blaine.

Minnesota Amateur Sports Commission (MASC) executive director Todd Johnson and grant administrator Jayme Murphy stood among a worn-down arrangement of blue, yellow and red pipes inside one of the rink’s two refrigeration plants.

As executive director, Johnson and his small staff oversee the complex’s 18-hole golf course, 5,000-seat stadium, 110-foot dome, 50-plus outdoor athletic fields and four baseball diamonds. But the Super Rink is what skaters from across the country come for, and it’s in dire need of an upgrade, said Johnson.

One saltwater pump is corroded, another bulging and held up by a sophisticated support system of plywood and bungee cords. An empty space occupies where a swing pump should be, acting as a backup in case the pipes break. The cylindrical tank running horizontally across the far wall, labeled “R-22,” desperately needs replacing — its contents are no longer legal to import or produce in the U.S. because of air quality and environmental concerns.

If the system malfunctioned or a pump gave out, ice where the U.S. women’s Olympic roster, Bethel University and a handful of high school and youth hockey teams skate would melt in fewer than 24 hours.

The refrigeration plant at the National Sports Center Super Rink in Blaine was built in 1998. It still uses R-22, a refrigerant that was phased out in the U.S. as of 2020 because of environmental regulations. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The Super Rink has been able to get by on limited revenues and DIY fixes, but rink improvements are nearly 10 years overdue. And the signs of wear and tear are visible from the corroded cooling system to the sagging boards, sitting atop floors of sand instead of the more expensive but sturdier concrete alternative.

MASC asked the state legislature for a $23.7 million bond in hopes of building a central cooling plant that is up to date, refrigerates all eight sheets and can keep up with summer crowds, tournaments and temperatures — the busiest, and hottest, time of year.

The funds request also includes an extra $4.5 million in NSC asset preservation and $1 million to support the James Metzen Mighty Ducks Ice Center Development Act grant program that the MASC oversees and allocates to rinks across the state for R-22 replacement.