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Transferring in Minnesota: Read the full Strib Varsity series

We dived into the topic of student-athletes transferring high schools in Minnesota. Find all the stories from the series here.

Across Minnesota, transferring from one high school to another for sports is commonplace. Strib varsity spoke with athletes like Maddy Kimbrel (left) and Duke King (far right) about this topic. (Photo illustration by Joe Rull, The Minnesota Star Tribune)
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By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune

Strib Varsity has published an exclusive series of stories in the last week focused on student-athletes transferring high schools in Minnesota. Strib Varsity reporters Marcus Fuller and Joe Christensen examined why athletes transfer, explained the Minnesota State High School League’s rules of transferring, detailed the transfer process and shared perspectives from athletes who have transferred from one school to another. Plus, columnist Chip Scoggins shared his take on the hot topic.

Visit the links below to read the full “Transferring in Minnesota” series.

Only the champions might be happy with Minnesota’s student-athlete transfer system

Minnesota high school sports transfer rules: Everything you need to know

Why do athletes transfer high schools in Minnesota? Here are some answers

Learn how a transfer happens in Minnesota high school sports

Scoggins: Transferring runs against what we love about high school sports

Before Cal Conway changed a hockey season, he suffered through ‘nerve-rattling’ transfer process

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Athletics rule: Transfers sit out a year. What’s that like?

Watch the video below to learn more about the series:

Recent Coverage

Reader Q&A is Friday

Looking for more? Christensen and Fuller will be answering reader questions during a live Q&A at noon Friday, April 24. Submit your questions and follow along live at this link.

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