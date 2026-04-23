Transferring in Minnesota: Read the full Strib Varsity series

Strib Varsity has published an exclusive series of stories in the last week focused on student-athletes transferring high schools in Minnesota. Strib Varsity reporters Marcus Fuller and Joe Christensen examined why athletes transfer, explained the Minnesota State High School League’s rules of transferring, detailed the transfer process and shared perspectives from athletes who have transferred from one school to another. Plus, columnist Chip Scoggins shared his take on the hot topic.

Visit the links below to read the full “Transferring in Minnesota” series.

Only the champions might be happy with Minnesota’s student-athlete transfer system

Minnesota high school sports transfer rules: Everything you need to know

Why do athletes transfer high schools in Minnesota? Here are some answers

Learn how a transfer happens in Minnesota high school sports

Scoggins: Transferring runs against what we love about high school sports

Before Cal Conway changed a hockey season, he suffered through ‘nerve-rattling’ transfer process