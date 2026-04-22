TRANSFERRING IN MINNESOTA | This is part of an exclusive Strib Varsity series.

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Cal Conway singlehandedly changed the boys hockey season last school year after transferring from Andover to Stillwater.

But the star goalie’s ride to the 2025 state championship game was anything but smooth, exemplifying the difficulties some transfer students face under Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) rules.

“The most nerve-rattling part was honestly just the uncertainty of it all,” said Conway, whose family nicknamed him “Moose” for his big head and 6-foot-3 frame. “When you go through a transfer, there are a lot of unknowns.”

Or as his father, Ryan, put it: “They don’t make it easy by any stretch of the imagination. There is hoop after hoop after hoop that you need to jump through.”

Conway, now 18, decided to transfer during the summer of 2024. He knew if he stayed in Andover, he would be competing for playing time with Cash Cruitt. Both are ranked among the top goalies in the nation for their respective age groups.

“Doing the math and crunching the numbers, that season was a split any way you looked at it,” Ryan said. “Cash is a year younger, but those two are splitting time. You’re gonna tick somebody off either way.”