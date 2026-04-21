Video: Ultimate is building community for students outside traditional sports

Students across Minnesota, from middle school to college, are finding community on the field — but in a new way.

Ultimate Frisbee, a noncontact, self-officiated team sport played with a flying disc, is gaining traction across Minnesota and ranks among one of the state’s fastest-growing youth sports.

For many of Minnesota’s youth, ultimate offered something different. It’s a more inclusive environment — and inexpensive activity — that welcomed kids who didn’t fit the typical mold, including those involved in nontraditional activities or who identify with the queer community.

“I think it gives kids who haven’t found their sport niche yet a space to have really incredible social connections,” said Leo Sovell-Fernandez, a program manager at Minnesota Ultimate, or MNU, a nonprofit leading most of the state’s youth programming.

Minnesota has the second-most high school frisbee teams in the country, trailing only Washington. There are 82 high school teams, including some that are nationally ranked, like Minneapolis Washburn and Edina. In the last five years, the number of middle school programs has nearly doubled — from 28 in 2021 to 51 today.

“In other states, like Kansas or Midwest states, they’re super jealous of Minnesota or Seattle, just because of the community we have,” said Kumari Okumura, a junior who plays on the Washburn High Ultimate team.

High school participation in Minnesota has held steady over the past five years at around 2,300 students.

MNU is at the center of that growth.